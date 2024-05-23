Photo courtesy of LA DOTD Early work for crews included clearing and grubbing, and a lengthy utility relocation.

Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) are working to replace the LA 1 bridge over Caddo Lake in north Caddo Parish. The original structure, accommodating approximately 5,000 vehicles per day, was constructed in 1940, and has served as an important connector between the towns of Mooringsport and Oil City.

"The original LA 1 bridge across Caddo Lake was far beyond its useful service life," said Erin Buchanan, LA DOTD public information officer. "The initial plan was to keep the original structure, load posted at five tons, open during construction of the new bridge; however, the condition of the old bridge dictated its closure early in the project.

"The decision was made with the safety of the traveling public at the forefront. Once the old bridge was closed, it was removed, as construction continued on the new structure, which is being built on a slightly adjusted alignment. This also allowed work to be expedited, and came with a significant cost savings, as there was no longer a need to maintain traffic control for motorists through the work zone."

The new structure is a precast prestressed concrete girder span bridge with precast concrete piles. The length measures 2,050 ft. and the width is 40 ft. of clear roadway.

Jensen Construction Co., based out of Des Moines, Iowa, is overseeing the project. Jensen is a heavy highway contractor with an emphasis on bridge construction. Work on the $17.2 million project began in September 2021.

Early work for crews included clearing and grubbing, and a lengthy utility relocation. A total of 300 days was allotted for relocation of electrical utilities within the project limit.

Buchanan said construction is progressing well, with roughly 70 percent of the work finished.

"This project has been in some phase of development for about 17 years, so to be at the point of wrapping up construction on a new structure to serve the community is extremely exciting. Funding for infrastructure projects is limited and must be prioritized across the state with a strategic use of those dollars.

"Louisiana has more than 12,000 bridges, most of which are located on state highways, and many of which are aging. This new Caddo Lake Bridge will serve the needs of the communities along LA 1 for many years to come."

Buchanan noted that LA 1 is the longest numbered highway in Louisiana and remains one of the primary north-south corridors that stretches across the entire state.

"It runs through hundreds of cities and towns, and despite the construction of Interstate 49 through this area, is still heavily used for both daily commutes and those who are traveling through.

"This project is critical, because this bridge is one of only two that cross Caddo Lake, which is extremely large and stretches into Texas. The other is a short bridge on LA 538, to the west of LA 1."

During construction, motorists are being detoured using LA 538 if their destination is through the town of Mooringsport. I-49 is the other viable alternate route.

According to Buchanan, with all concrete pile foundations now in place, crews feel a sense of accomplishment.

"It's difficult to have a bridge without a foundation, and completing the pile driving portion of the construction means we've moved that much closer to a finished bridge. It's important to mark these milestones for the public as well, so they can understand where we are in the process, and how much there is left to do."

Approximately 1,750 cu. yds. of existing material is being excavated for this project, with roughly 12,170 cu. yds. of embankment material being utilized. Buchanan said the main concern for workers is the site itself, with construction taking place over a lake.

"Because this is in a somewhat rural part of the parish, supplies and materials must be hauled over a long distance to reach the job site.

Other challenges include having to work on barges to drive the concrete piles, install the girders and pour structural concrete for the sub and superstructure."

Currently, the contractor is working on forming and placing the concrete decks. Completed tasks include all components of the bridge substructure.

Tasks remaining include finishing the concrete deck, installation of barrier rail, necessary earthwork, building the asphalt roadway to tie in to the new bridge and installation of guardrail.

As far as pouring concrete for the bridge deck, said Buchanan, "The contractor will place the metal stay-in-place forms, then they will place and tie the reinforcing steel [which adds strength to the deck], the concrete is then poured, followed by screeding and finishing the concrete.

As with other types of roadway work, construction of the approach slabs for the roadway to tie into the bridge will involve putting in place the base course, forming the slab, placing reinforcing steel with road iron and pouring and finishing the concrete. This assignment, and other tasks, are dependent on a favorable forecast.

"Weather conditions for any project have the potential to impact the progress of work," said Buchanan. "Historically, Louisiana's climate lends to heavy periods of rainfall in the winter and spring months, so these seasons have the capacity to require construction timelines to be adjusted as necessary.

In January 2024, the northern portions of Louisiana were hit with a winter storm that impeded progress on the project for several days.

"In general, it's not uncommon for construction projects to encounter unforeseen challenges and circumstances. These can include a variety of factors, such as changes to contractor personnel, difficulties in obtaining necessary supplies and materials and encountering environmental or earthen complications."

A variety of heavy machinery is being used on the project, which calls for pile driving equipment (hydraulic hammer), a crane, tracked excavators, work barges, a concrete pump truck and ready mix trucks. The contractor also is using precast, prestressed girders and piles, concrete and steel. These are fabricated off site and then transported and erected into place at the job site.

The project's anticipated completion is this fall. Buchanan said it will make a tremendous difference to the traveling public.

"LA DOTD considers the methodical replacement of our aging bridge infrastructure to be one of our top priorities, while also managing the limited funding in a manner that is meaningful and strategic for the use of our communities and visitors."

This project is an example of one that worked its way through several years of the development process, and its status as nearing completion in the next few months is a milestone that should be highlighted and celebrated. CEG

