Making their debut to the compact equipment market, John Deere unveiled its newly redesigned 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators.

Stemming from valuable customer feedback and testing insights, both models have been fully manufactured to John Deere specifications, offering a distinctive experience and impeccable quality, according to John Deere. Providing versatility on the job site, the 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators are designed to excel in a variety of construction and landscaping applications.

"Each construction and landscaping job site is different, and some require more versatile equipment options," said Justin Steger, product marketing manager of John Deere. "The redesigned 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier compact excavators meet the growing demand for powerful machines that perform in tight job sites.

"Backed by countless hours of customer testing and feedback, we are proud to offer these newly updated compact solutions that deliver power and productivity in the dirt, as well as standard features to improve the operator experience."

Boasting impressive cycle times, digging power, attachment capability and operator productivity, the 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier models were designed using real customer insights aimed to deliver excellent performance and operator satisfaction, according to John Deere. These models are built to withstand tough working conditions, while still providing optimal performance in tight spaces.

For job sites that require multiple attachments, operators can benefit from single or dual auxiliary options, which enable the use of various attachments including augers, compactors and other hydraulic attachments. While a thumb-ready bracket comes standard, both models can be equipped from the factory with a new mechanical fixed pin coupler for fast and easy attachment changes.

Wedge style adapters are available for customers to maximize attachment compatibility with previous Deere compact excavators, keeping their cost down rather than converting to all new attachments. In addition, the new long arm option provides additional dig depth and added reach compared to the standard arm option. This added length helps tackle complex jobs while maintaining excellent dig power and lift capacity, according to John Deere.

Standout features also have been incorporated to help customers better manage and maintain their equipment. Aiming to help prolong battery life and new for John Deere compact machines, the 17 P-Tier and 26 P-Tier models have standard and easily accessible battery disconnects.

A 500-hour maintenance tracker is accessible in the monitor and alerts the operator when the machine is within 10-hours of a required service. Factory-installed JDLink telematics provides critical machine data to the John Deere Operations Center, where customers can monitor the location and health of their equipment fleets, helping with uptime, theft prevention and asset management.

Lastly, all John Deere compact excavator models are backed by a two- year, 2000-hour standard warranty with customizable extended warranty options available. When service or maintenance needs arise, customers can benefit from working with certified trained technicians, and parts and supplies can be easily sourced, leveraging the extensive John Deere dealer network for streamlined service and machine upkeep.

