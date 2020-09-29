The new E-II trucks combine the most popular features of the E-Series line with customer-driven performance and operation enhancements.

Designed with the demands of today's job site in mind, John Deere has introduces the new E-II articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

The models, including the 410E-II and 460E-II, incorporate customer-driven features, resulting in greater operator comfort, reduced fuel burn, increased uptime and lowered daily operating costs, according to the manufacturer. They feature a redesigned dump body, updated operator station, and new drive and transmission retarder modes.

"All of our ADTs are proudly designed and built by John Deere in Dubuque and Davenport, Iowa. The new E-II trucks combine the most popular features of the E-Series line with customer-driven performance and operation enhancements, resulting in a machine that is easier and more cost-effective to operate," said Cory Ouellette, product marketing manager, ADTs, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"With the three standard drive modes, new body design, operator station enhancements and improved fuel burn, the E-II Series trucks provide customers with a reliable and durable, yet easy-to-operate, solution that positively impacts their operation and their bottom line."

A key feature on the E-II machines is the redesigned dump body, which is wider and has a lowered and leveled rail height to improve material retention. A brand-new side sheet design makes the load height the same from front to back, while the widened bin provides additional tire coverage and easier loading. Additionally, the bin rail features an angled top, helping to reduce material spillage while traveling.

The updated operator station on the E-II models increases ease of use, productivity and all-around comfort. One of the most notable features is the single sealed switch module, reducing the number of switches by 25 percent compared to the previous models. An automotive-style multifunction turn signal lever includes lights and windshield wipers, further helping to simplify truck settings without limiting functionality. The new primary display unit provides a clear display of daily operation and enhanced diagnostic information.

Other comfort-boosting features include the relocated HVAC controls for easy access to the temperature settings, optional automatic temperature control feature, and a heated and ventilated premium seat option. Customers also can add the seat belt minder system, which includes a green beacon light outside the truck, providing confirmation that the seat belt is fastened. An optional four-point retractable seat belt harness also is available on all models.

The three standard drive modes — Normal, Eco and Traction — help to optimize the drivetrain and reduce inputs from the operator. The Normal mode provides the same great features found on the E-Series, while reducing fuel burn by up to 7 percent compared to the existing models. With Eco mode, the system reduces fuel consumption by smoothing throttle input and reducing maximum rpm. When conditions allow, Eco mode can improve fuel consumption by up to 12 percent compared to E-II Normal mode, according to the manufacturer.

The Traction mode helps the operator to maintain tire traction in soft underfoot conditions, automatically engaging the differential lock to minimize wheel spinning, and increases traction. To improve the function of the automatic differential locks, new wheel speed sensors have been added, enhancing the accuracy of engagement.

Also designed to boost operator productivity, simplified retarder controls help to create a consistent, smooth ride in all applications. Three transmission retarder modes — low, medium and high — offer different operating characteristics for loaded and unloaded trucks.

The design of the E-II machines maintains ground-level daily service capabilities. Maximizing machine uptime, there is a 10 percent reduction of electric and hydraulic routings, further reducing potential leak points. The optional, factory-installed auto lube feature is filled at ground level and takes the guesswork out of lubricating grease fittings, increasing component life. Optional LED lights provide greater visibility in lowlight settings.

The 460E-II model is available with a new ejector body solution. This solution allows operators to spread a load over a given area and can be used in areas where there are overhead powerline concerns or where risk of rollover is high due to steep grade unloading.

The E-II machines are available with the John Deere five-year, 15,000-hour transmission warranty. This warranty is available through the end of 2020.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.