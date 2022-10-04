The FR27 disc saw felling head is designed to take on a variety of timber applications, from large single stem cutting to mid-sized accumulation, and boasts an all-new design­ and overall rebranding from previous John Deere felling head models.

John Deere's newest forestry attachment offering is the FR27 disc saw felling head.

Now standard on the John Deere 953M and 959M feller buncher models, and available as an upgrade on the on the 853M, 859M and 903M feller bunchers, this felling head attachment has a larger cut capacity compared to previous felling head models. Building upon the success of the FR24B, John Deere has designed the durable FR27 as a solution aimed to increase productivity on the job.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance operator efficiency and machine capacity. By introducing a larger felling head solution to our line-up with the FR27, we are providing our customers with a larger, more durable attachment to help increase their bottom-line," said Jim O'Halloran, global product marketing manager, tracked feller bunchers and harvesters & disc saw felling heads, John Deere.

"The newly designed FR27 enables loggers of all experience levels to tackle even the most ambitious jobs with confidence knowing their machines are built to endure larger timber and excel in a variety of forestry applications."

The FR27 disc saw felling head is designed to take on a variety of timber applications, from large single stem cutting to mid-sized accumulation, and boasts an all-new design­ and overall rebranding from previous John Deere felling head models. In addition, this robust, high rotation felling head features excellent cut and accumulation capacity, offering top-of-the-line productivity compared to previous models, according to the manufacturer.

The FR27 features a cutting capacity of up to 27.2 in. and an accumulation capacity of up to 7.5 ft, improving capability in the woods.

Building upon the success of the field proven FR24B, the FR27 features an updated frame and wrist design, which includes a tall horn, long harvesting arms and continuous hose routings that promote easy machine clean-out. The hardened saw housing wear plates are now standard and offer improved saw housing wear resistance.

Additionally, the FR27 offers bolt-on saw housing for improved serviceability, with three separate saw housing sections with integrated skis getting you back on the job sooner. The incorporated large side chip exhaust chute minimizes build up and plugging, keeping your machine up and running. The side chip exhaust chute also includes a cover that can be added or removed depending on application

Starting now, the FR27 are available for purchase on the 800 and 900 M-Series feller bunchers models.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

