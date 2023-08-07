List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    KAGE Innovation Releases New Trip Edge Snow Pusher

    Mon August 07, 2023 - National Edition
    KAGE


    Designed for skid steers, compact utility tractors and compact wheel loaders, the SnowFire Blast accommodates steel, sectional carbide and poly cutting edges with universal DOT highway punches.
    Designed for skid steers, compact utility tractors and compact wheel loaders, the SnowFire Blast accommodates steel, sectional carbide and poly cutting edges with universal DOT highway punches.

    Once again, KAGE Innovation has pushed snow removal to a new level — this time with the release of its new advanced snow pusher — the KAGE SnowFire Blast.

    This snow box takes the simplicity of a standard snow pusher and adds in many of the safety and performance-enhancing features found in its famous SnowFire 2-in-1 plow and pusher system.

    The SnowFire Blast is a trip edge box plow with floating skids. This means you can plow right up to, and over, curbs for a closer scrape and minimal damage. It also means that you no longer need to settle for rubber cutting edges on your pusher.

    Designed for skid steers, compact utility tractors and compact wheel loaders, the SnowFire Blast accommodates steel, sectional carbide and poly cutting edges with universal DOT highway punches. That means you can use your favorite cutting edge without worrying about damaging curbs, manhole covers or your pusher.

    The SnowFire Blast still includes the same 12 degrees of oscillation found on the traditional SnowFire system and added extra float to the quick attach system.

    Where you'll see the biggest difference between the Blast snow pusher the traditional SnowFire system is that the side panels are bolted in place, rather than set up for quick removal and reattachment.

    The SnowFire Blast also has an optional back drag kit that enables full utilization of the containment box while back dragging.

    It has no hydraulics running to the plow itself. This brings the moldboard closer to the cab and eliminates the option for angle plowing. It also lowers the price tag significantly, according to the manufacturer.

    KAGE SnowFire Blasts are available in five different sizes, ranging from 6 ft. to 12 ft. wide.

    For more information, visit kageinnovation.com/snowfire-blast-snow-pusher-system/




