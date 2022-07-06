The privately funded, $ 117 million soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park will be the first soccer stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team. (Kansas City Current photo)

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team. Since the project was first announced, the club's leadership has been working to create a facility with the goal of creating the best player, fan and partner experience in the world.

The club has added seating for a total projected capacity of 11,500 along with in-stadium amenities like a Concourse Club and Scoreboard Bar.

"Elite facilities are an essential part of the future for this team," said team president Allison Howard. "Our new stadium will be an incredible place for athletes to compete at their highest level and the additional amenities will ensure that Kansas City fans have an experience worthy of the passion they bring to every match."

The privately funded, $117 million soccer-specific stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park will be the first soccer stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Mo., in partnership with primary design and construction partners Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build.

Generator Studio and Monarch Build also are partners in building the Current's training facility, which will open in June. The training facility, exclusively privately funded by team owners, will be located in Riverside, Mo., and features comprehensive team training features such as a world-class locker room, elite weight and cardio rooms and multiple outdoor pitches.

Today's top stories