A $167 million bridge that may have earned a place in the history books when it was moved into place on the Illinois River is set to open in less than a year. The new eastbound bridge of the tandem McClugage Bridge in Peoria, Ill., is expected to open to traffic in the fall of 2024 after five years and an estimated 900,000 hours of work. The bridge is two separate bridges with the northern cantilever bridge carrying westbound traffic and the southern structure carrying eastbound traffic.

Work began on the eastbound bridge, originally opened in 1948, in 2019. Today it carries about 20,000 eastbound vehicles a day U.S. 150 over the Illinois River.

Photo courtesy of IDOT

"The existing eastbound bridge is structurally deficient and functionally obsolete and will not be able to accommodate future 2040 traffic projections," according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), which conducted a comprehensive study that included extensive public comment opportunities,

At a tour of the construction project, Gov. JB Pritzker said, "Investments like the rehabilitation of the McClugage Bridge ... will not only support freight routes on Illinois' roadways but make day-to-day life easier for Peoria and East Peoria families who use this bridge to get groceries, see their doctor or visit the pharmacy."

The state may have made history when the arch section of the new bridge was moved from its assembly area and lowered into place Dec. 19. The 652-ft.-wide by 130-ft.-long-high arch was moved roughly 300 ft. by tugboats and barges to the bridge piers, making it possibly the "tallest object moved by tugboats on the Illinois River."

Once it neared the piers, cables and winches were used to position the massive section, IDOT said. When the 7-million-lb. arch section arch was correctly positioned, water was pumped into the barges to weigh them down and lower the arch into its final location.

The new deck bridge, more than twice the width of the old structure, incorporates a tied-arch design and will include a third lane to better accommodate current volumes and anticipated growth in the region with improved ramps at Illinois 29 and 116 to eliminate frequent stopping and facilitate smoother traffic flow. A path for pedestrians and bicyclists with a river overlook and trailheads on both sides of the bridge also will be added.

With the arch now in place, finishing touches still to be completed on the eastbound bridge include setting the remaining beams; perfecting the bridge deck parapets, and barrier wall; and ensuring the seamless reconstruction of the bridge over IL 29, IDOT said. At the same time, additional project features are under way, including multi-use paths, trailhead parking lots, fresh pavement on the East Peoria side and the installation of highway lighting on the bridge.

"The eastbound McClugage Bridge is one of the state's signature bridges and a major cog in the economy of the Peoria area, but it's long overdue for replacement," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omar Osman. "Bridges connect communities, get you to a job and keep you and your family safe. Under Gov. Pritzker's leadership, IDOT is delivering historic improvements all over the state just like the McClugage Bridge project."

The final task on the southern McClugage project will be the removal of the existing eastbound bridge at a date to be determined.

Photo courtesy of IDOT

The McClugage Bridge was originally designed in 1936 as a steel cantilever bridge to replace the Upper Free Bridge across a narrow stretch of Upper Peoria Lake. The two-lane bridge was completed in 1948 following WWII. It allowed traffic to travel east and west across the Illinois River. The McClugage Bridge has been repaired several times since 1964, with a major rehabilitation in 1999. In 1982, the westbound bridge was added immediately to the north of the existing bridge featuring three lanes with a similar look and style to the original McClugage Bridge.

Upon completion of the eastbound work, the westbound McClugage will undergo a major rehabilitation including repairs, painting and a new deck. IDOT has identified $54.8 million for the project. The westbound McClugage is less than half the age of the original McClugage and will continue serving the region along with the new eastbound bridge.

Fast Facts from IDOT on the details required to complete improvements on the eastbound McClugage Bridge:

74,849 cu. yds. of concrete

43,457 ft. of conduit

40,374,791 lbs. of steel

109,024 ft. of electrical cable

39,160 tons of aggregate

14,788 tons of asphalt

121,228 cu. yds. of earth excavation

169,348 bolts CEG

