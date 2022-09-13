Karen Wuerfl

Tenna, a construction technology platform, announced the addition of Karen Wuerfl as chief operating officer.

Wuerfl is a senior operations and technology leader who has spent her entire career in the construction industry. She joins Tenna leadership full time after spending the last 18 months serving on the company's Advisory Board. Her experience in construction technology spans multiple roles including serving as the chief information officer at J.F. White — a heavy civil contractor based in Boston — and years of consulting experience guiding construction clients in the right direction while implementing construction software into their businesses.

Wuerfl has participated on several boards and committees including: AGC National IT Forum Steering Committee, Viewpoint Industry Advisory Board, Construction Industries of Massachusetts, Women in Transportation, J.F. White Executive Committee, and National Association of Women in Construction. She brings extensive ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and acquisition integration experience, with deep knowledge in systems that Tenna integrates with such as ViewPoint Vista and Sage.

Her experience lets her lead from both a business angle in terms of workflows and SOPs, as well as with the backend set up and data. This background, along with adept leadership skills, enables her to motivate construction business teams, drive process improvement, and enhance the collaboration between operations, accounting and IT, according to the company.

"Over the last 18 months I have seen firsthand how Tenna fills a void for civil contractors. I am passionate about teaching contractors how to implement Tenna into their businesses for success. After becoming familiar with the product and visiting Tenna customers, I recommend Tenna as a service of real value to meet the needs of construction businesses," said Wuerfl.

With a well-rounded background in the industry and working closely with contractors implementing innovative technologies directly, Wuerfl is a great fit with the Tenna team, which also has deep roots (more than 100 years) in the industry. Her experience supporting contractors from a business analytics perspective brings impactful guidance that enhances Tenna's ability to aid contractors in integrating Tenna into their workflows and truly partner with them to create the highest results and value, added company leaders.

"We are excited to have Karen join our leadership team and look forward to her influence in our day-today operations. Her experience in both the construction and technology industries brings a wealth of knowledge on the implementation of software into construction businesses, which is critical and valuable for contractors who are introducing systems like Tenna into their business operations," said Austin Conti, co-founder and CEO of Tenna.

As every business is different, Tenna understands the importance of teaching contractors how to incorporate software into their individual workflow, rather than handing off a set of tools and resources and leaving them to fend for themselves — as many large software companies often do. Wuerfl complements Tenna's customer success efforts by helping to clearly articulate the ways a contractor can adopt and successfully implement the product, the company said.

For more information, visit www.tenna.com.

