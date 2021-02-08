Kenworth’s T270 and T370 conventionals and K270 and K370 cabovers propelled Kenworth to its medium duty market share record.

Kenworth achieved retail sales market share records for the United States and Canada of 15.8 percent in Class 8 trucks and 11.7 percent in medium duty vehicles in 2020.

"Our industry-leading, premium quality Kenworth T680 on-highway flagship, T880 vocational leader and iconic long-hood W990 models drove sales and record Class 8 market share in 2020. Kenworth had excellent performance in both the on-highway and vocational segments," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

"These versatile and reliable models serve a wide range of applications, and our customers count on them to provide high productivity and reliability over years of service," Bloch said.

"Our Class 8 and medium duty market share records were driven by the outstanding customer support provided by the Kenworth dealer network, the best in the industry. Kenworth dealers operate 431 dealerships in the U.S. and Canada, and 138 of our locations have met our stringent and demanding standards required to achieve the prestigious Kenworth PremierCare Gold Certified status," Bloch said.

Bloch noted that Kenworth continues to invest in its Class 8 and medium duty products.

"We are always striving to enhance our trucks and maximize customer uptime. Kenworth also is pushing forward in advanced technologies as we pursue the development of exceptional and productive electric, hydrogen fuel cell electric and hybrid vehicles, and driver assistance systems and connected truck services," Bloch said.

