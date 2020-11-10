The new Sourcewell contract offers an opportunity for municipalities and government agencies to purchase the full Kenworth line of commercial vehicles, including the Class 8 T880, T800, W990 long-hood model, on-highway flagship T680, medium duty T370 conventional and new K270E and K370E battery-electric vehicles.

Kenworth Truck Company has won a new, four-year Cooperative Government Purchasing Contract with Sourcewell.

The cooperative contract (060920-KTC) expands sales opportunities for new Kenworth Class 5-8 chassis to more than 77,000 Sourcewell members throughout the United States and Canada.

"Our new Sourcewell contract offers an excellent opportunity for municipalities and government agencies to purchase the full Kenworth line of commercial vehicles, including the Class 8 vocational leader T880, T800, W990 long-hood model, on-highway flagship T680, medium duty T370 conventional and new K270E and K370E battery-electric vehicles," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

Sourcewell creates national cooperative contract purchasing solutions on behalf of its member agencies, which include government, education and non-profit agencies. Cooperative contract use is a growing trend for governmental purchases due to its competitively awarded contracts, simple process, and time and money saving benefits.

As part of the Sourcewell bid process, responses from truck manufacturing and supply companies are evaluated against multiple criteria to assure member agencies get the best value when making purchase decisions. The criteria includes considerations such as variety of products and services offered, marketplace success, pricing and value added attributes.

The new Kenworth contract with Sourcewell for all Kenworth dealers is in effect until 2024.

For more information about Sourcewell, visit www.sourcewell-mn.gov.

For more information about Kenworth, visit www.kenworth.com.

