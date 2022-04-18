(L-R) Christian Simpson, preconstruction leader, and Matt Arnold, vice president of preconstruction operations, both of Rudolph Libbe Inc., Jack Schmitt, Kenworth Chillicothe assistant plant manager; Jeff Doles, board chairman, Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development; Craig McGuire, Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing engineering manager; Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager; Tammy Eallonardo, director of economic development, Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development; JD Pinkerton, Kenworth Chillicothe assistant plant manager; Jeff Graham, board vice chairman, Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development; and Taylor Stepp, project manager, Ohio Southeast (OhioSE) Economic Development. In background are a Kenworth T680 Next Gen (L) and Kenworth T880 produced at the plant.

Kenworth recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the start of construction on a $45 million, 105,000 sq.ft. test building addition to its Class 8 truck assembly plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The expansion represents a nearly 17 percent increase to the 622,000 sq.ft. Kenworth Chillicothe plant, which is located on a 120-acre site 50 mi. south of Columbus, Ohio. Kenworth will construct the new test building on the north side of the plant.

When completed in the second quarter of 2023, all testing and validation activities will relocate from current operations to the new test building and further enhance efficiency, productivity and quality.

"Kenworth's major investment in the new test building demonstrates our continuing commitment to produce industry-leading Class 8 trucks, while supported by the dedication of our employees," said Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager.

In addition to VanZuiden, other Kenworth Chillicothe participants in the groundbreaking ceremony were assistant plant managers J.D. Pinkerton and Jack Schmitt, and Craig McGuire, manufacturing engineering manager. Dignitaries included Tammy Eallonardo, director of economic development, Jeff Doles, board chairman and Jeff Graham, board vice chairman, all from Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development; Matt Arnold, vice president of preconstruction operations, and Christian Simpson, preconstruction leader, both of Rudolph Libbe Inc., and Taylor Stepp, project manager, Ohio Southeast (OhioSE) Economic Development.

The Kenworth Chillicothe assembly plant recently received two 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the Manufacturing Leadership Council of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The plant was honored for its Kenworth Paint Facility and Henrob Error Proofing project.

Last fall, Kenworth Chillicothe earned the 2021 Encouraging Environmental Excellence "E3" Platinum Award, the top award presented by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The award honors a business or organization that expands its environmental program beyond its facility and demonstrates how its environmental stewardship efforts benefit the local community, region or larger geographical area.

Kenworth plants in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Renton, Wash., hold the prestigious International Standards Organization (ISO) 14001:2015 certification for effective environmental management systems established to help build Class 8 trucks in an environmentally sustainable manner. Kenworth's medium duty trucks are produced at the PACCAR Ste. Thérèse, Quebec, assembly facility, which also achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories