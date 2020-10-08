Kenworth was honored as a 2020 top workplace for women in the transportation industry by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). It marks the third consecutive year that Kenworth has received special recognition from the organization.

Nominated companies for the special recognition possess a corporate culture that supports gender diversity; provides flexibility in hours and work requirements; offers competitive compensation and quality benefits, such as paid maternity leave; includes training, continuing education and development; and fosters career advancement opportunities.

"Kenworth has a strong commitment to provide and promote an environment of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Our diversity program helps to foster a safe space for various perspectives and ideas. This empowers our employees to engage in dynamic discussions about the company's innovative products, corporate culture and global business," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

Kenworth maintains a Kenworth Diversity Council. The council's mission statement is as follows: "Champion diversity and inclusion at Kenworth to support business goals, promote awareness of diversity, and create and maintain a respectful and inclusive workplace."

Kenworth also fosters support for women through The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), a national engineering organization geared toward the development, advancement and support of women engineers. Kenworth SWE group brings the national SWE organization to Kenworth by networking at outside work events, community involvements through volunteering and advancements through training and mentorship.

In addition to this Kenworth effort, the PACCAR Women's Association was created last year to help provide resources and prepare women for leadership opportunities within the company.

Women in Trucking is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry. The organization continues to build a strong community among its members who believe in and support its mission.

