“The T680 Next Gen hit our design goal of being sleek and sophisticated. We wanted to focus on the aerodynamics, the technology and the refinement, and make the styling show that is a world class, high-performance machine,” said Jonathan Duncan, Kenworth design director,

Kenworth launched the new Kenworth T680 Next Generation on-highway flagship during a virtual introduction Feb. 11. The T680 Next Gen expands upon the success of the classic Kenworth T680.

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen offers technology advancements, including a 15-in. digital display, Next Gen SmartWheel, fully LED headlamps, under-the-vehicle airflow management, additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and a sleek high-tech design that balances aerodynamics and serviceability.

"The Kenworth T680 Next Generation raises the bar for overall excellence, superior fuel efficiency, outstanding performance and bold styling," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. "The Kenworth T680 Next Gen is the new on-highway flagship of The World's Best product line."

Kenworth efforts especially focused on developing a highly effective aerodynamic package to reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency.

"We exceeded the superior fuel efficiency of the current T680, through aerodynamic advancements and design innovations. As a result, the Kenworth T680 Next Generation is the most aerodynamic truck in company history," said Joe Adams, Kenworth chief engineer.

The T680 Next Gen includes new aero bumper and hood, turning vanes, durable lower fairing extensions, chassis fairings, wheel well closeouts, 28-in. side extenders, tandem drive axle fairings, and wheel covers, among other features, all to keep the airflow closer to the cab and reduce drag-causing turbulence. The T680 Next Gen is standard with the EPA 2021 PACCAR MX-13 12.9-L engine and PACCAR Powertrain that also offer strong fuel efficiency gains.

The bottom line is up to an estimated 6 percent overall fuel economy increase for a T680 Next Gen 76-in. sleeper over a comparably spec'd T680 with an EPA 2017 PACCAR MX-13 engine, noted Adams.

The EPA 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine features enhanced durability, reduced complexity, performance upgrades, increased downspeeding capability and more effi­cient combustion. The result is more power, longevity, uptime, ease of service and driver satisfaction. The PACCAR MX-13 engine guarantees a smooth-operating, high-performance power­train of unmatched capability, optimized for a seamless integration with the PACCAR 12-speed transmission and PACCAR 40K axles.

The T680 Next Gen with a Diamond VIT interior has a rich madrona insert in the door pad with black stitching to match the black door. The Diamond VIT sleeper interior has fine black Diamond panels with madrona stitching — also offered on the leather-wrapped steering wheel. The T680 Next Gen with 76-in. high-roof sleepers can be spec'd with the optional Kenworth Cargo Shelf — a 5.5-in. storage shelf with multiple secure tie down points. Two LED lights on the shelf's underside provide lower bunk lighting.

The cab features the new, 15-in. high-definition, fully digital display — the largest standard factory display available in any North American truck to date, according to Kenworth. The design is easily adjustable to enable drivers to match their preferences, while also automatically displaying critical content.

The Kenworth T680 Next Generation is designed to optimize performance in line haul, pickup and delivery, and regional haul operations. Available in day cab, 40-in., 52-in. and 76-in.-sleeper configurations, the T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles.

"The Kenworth T680 Next Generation has great innovations, new technologies and outstanding fuel efficiency, but this truck is all about the drivers. We built this truck around them and for them. The T680 Next Gen provides drivers with the convenient, next generation SmartWheel, new customizable 15-in. digital display, excellent forward lighting down the road, additional advanced driver assistance systems, and, of course, a premium and extremely comfortable cab and sleeper," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. "This is the next generation of The Driver's Truck and offers the full Kenworth Experience."

Additional Features

Kenworth Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): The T680 Next Gen offers a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and introduces lane keeping assist and torque assisted steering as options for the first time in the Kenworth lineup.

Lane keeping assist uses camera input to identify when the truck is departing the lane and provides a "nudge" to help keep centered in the lane. This feature requires Bendix Fusion and comes with torque assisted steering, which provides additional torque to the steering column, reducing driver fatigue.

The T680 Next Gen also includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, collision mitigation and side object detection.

Bluetooth Microphone: A new Bluetooth microphone located near the CB tray in the header.

Bumper and Under-Truck Airflow Management: The restyled, aerodynamic bumper maintains the same approach angle and ground clearance as the classic Kenworth T680. The bumper has an improved profile to direct air past the wheel openings improving aerodynamics.

The unique air dam design guides and controls airflow under the chassis while providing protective coverage under the cooling module. It features an offset radar allowing for a robust center-mounted license plate holder.

Hood: A sleek new aerodynamic hood includes a bold air intake system design, hood air vent for aero benefit, narrower grille, and high-visibility side turn indicators that also are stylish. The hood is available in two sizes — 125-in. BBC (standard) or 119-in. BBC (MX) — with fairings or a split fender set up.

Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics: The system enhances vehicle diagnostics by providing engine health information for Class 8 Kenworths, to fleet managers and Kenworth dealers. The system diagnoses the issue and provides the recommended solution to the driver and fleet manager. The system is standard on the T680 Next Gen.

Lighting: Fully LED headlamps provide a crisp bright light that is another leap in performance for visibility in the trucking industry. A built-in infrared heater quickly clears ice and snow. The headlamps include low beam, high beam, a signature daytime running lamp and turn signals. Newly designed halogen headlamps flow with the hood and integrate daytime running lights and an amber turn signal. A new, LED side turn indicator offers increased visibility to surrounding traffic. The indicator is standard with all hood options.

Next Gen Kenworth SmartWheel: The new standard Kenworth SmartWheel — made of polyurethane or optional leather — features intuitive controls for the 15-in. digital display. Featured switches are based upon vehicle specification. The new digital instrumentation system allows seamless viewing selection between two minimized views, basic view, maximized view and even a driver customizable favorites view. Drivers can easily scroll up and down this hierarchy using the standard Next Gen Kenworth SmartWheel, which also puts cruise control and radio functions at the driver's fingertips.

Seats: The seats offer new cover options of leather, ultrafabrics, fabric and vinyl combination, vinyl only and fabric only. The signature Kenworth Diamond VIT and Vantage motifs are available in tan and gray. Diamond VIT interiors feature madrona-colored door inserts and wood grain accents.

Sleeper: The T680 Next Gen with 76-in. high-roof sleepers can be spec'd with an optional upper 5.5-in. in depth storage tray. Two LED lights on the tray's underside provide lower bunk lighting.

Stair-Like Entry: While the team created even more new aerodynamic touches from the cab back, it also redesigned the steps into the cab with a more stair-like entry.

Wheelbase Reduction: Improved chassis packaging is offered, presenting the opportunity for a shorter wheelbase and a reduced trailer gap of between 38 to 42 in. Sleeper side extenders are designed to open to allow for frame access with the tighter trailer gap. A lighter front axle and lower ply tires can be spec'd for cost savings.

