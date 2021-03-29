Kenworth Mid Atlantic now offers expanded support to fleets and truck operators in northeast Maryland with the addition of its new parts and service dealership in Bel Air, Md. This third location in Maryland joins the existing dealerships in Baltimore and Westminster.

The 24,800 sq.-ft. facility features 10 service bays to help maximize customer uptime, an 800 sq.-ft. parts display area, and a 5,500 sq.-ft. parts warehouse.

Kenworth Mid Atlantic – Bel Air is located on a 4-acre site off State Route 1 near 1-95, a major trucking route that connects Baltimore (southwest) and Philadelphia (northeast). This location marks the further expansion of Kenworth Mid Atlantic into the medium and heavy duty commercial truck, service and parts markets in the region.

The address is 1704 Conowingo Road in Bel Air. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 410/838-4200 or visit www.KenworthMidAtlantic.com.

