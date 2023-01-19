Our Main Office
Thu January 19, 2023 - National Edition
Kenworth and Platform Science announced a partnership that will integrate Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle platform into Kenworth trucks using factory installed telematics hardware.
"TruckTech+ has built a great foundation for the Kenworth connected vehicle since 2017. Through this partnership Kenworth will expand its telematics system to provide customers with third party applications through the Virtual Vehicle platform," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.
"Fleets will benefit from enhanced operating efficiencies through access to software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third party applications directly from their connected Kenworth trucks."
The Virtual Vehicle platform provides many productivity, flexibility, accessibility and cost effectiveness benefits to fleets.
"Virtual Vehicle unlocks new ways for fleets to innovate with a platform that offers real-time insights and combines accessibility, flexibility and compatibility to ensure a driver-first experience," said Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO, Platform Science.
"Kenworth is a long-time leader in designing, developing and manufacturing world-class transportation solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with their team to integrate this platform into their medium and heavy duty trucks."
The new suite of services will launch in 2024 for Kenworth's Class 8 T680, T880 and W990 models and medium duty T180, T280, T380 and T480 models.
Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity.
The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve.
For more information, visit www.virtualvehicle.io, www.platformscience.com and www.kenworth.com.
