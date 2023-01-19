Introducing DEVELON, the Next Evolution in Construction Equipment Innovation
Kenworth, Platform Science Announce Partnership to Integrate Innovative Virtual Vehicle Solution in Kenworth Trucks

Thu January 19, 2023 - National Edition
Kenworth


Kenworth and Platform Science announced a partnership that will integrate Platform Science's Virtual Vehicle platform into Kenworth trucks using factory installed telematics hardware.

"TruckTech+ has built a great foundation for the Kenworth connected vehicle since 2017. Through this partnership Kenworth will expand its telematics system to provide customers with third party applications through the Virtual Vehicle platform," said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president.

"Fleets will benefit from enhanced operating efficiencies through access to software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third party applications directly from their connected Kenworth trucks."

The Virtual Vehicle platform provides many productivity, flexibility, accessibility and cost effectiveness benefits to fleets.

  • Productivity: Factory-installed telematics hardware enables fleets to maximize uptime by avoiding installation delays and costs for complementary hardware.
  • Flexibility: Virtual Vehicle allows fleets to create a software experience catered to individual business needs through a growing pipeline of developer-created innovations.
  • Accessibility: Virtual Vehicle leverages edge, cloud and in-dash data to optimize networks, keeping data available 24/7/365, even when fleets are offline.
  • Cost Effectiveness: Users of participating applications on Virtual Vehicle benefit from usage-based billing.

"Virtual Vehicle unlocks new ways for fleets to innovate with a platform that offers real-time insights and combines accessibility, flexibility and compatibility to ensure a driver-first experience," said Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO, Platform Science.

"Kenworth is a long-time leader in designing, developing and manufacturing world-class transportation solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with their team to integrate this platform into their medium and heavy duty trucks."

The new suite of services will launch in 2024 for Kenworth's Class 8 T680, T880 and W990 models and medium duty T180, T280, T380 and T480 models.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity.

The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve.

For more information, visit www.virtualvehicle.io, www.platformscience.com and www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




