Shown with the 10,000th Kenworth T680 Next Gen (L-R) are Hank Johnson, Kenworth general sales manager – West and medium duty; Doug Powell, Kenworth director of fleet management; Jim Williams founder and chairman of Trans-System; Dennis Williams, Trans-System CEO and president; and Kenworth Sales Company – Spokane’s Rick French, truck sales representative; and Wayne Beal, district manager.

Kenworth recently delivered its 10,000th T680 Next Generation. The milestone truck was presented to System Transport at the company's 50th anniversary celebration in Spokane, Wash.

The T680 Next Generation equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper was built by the employees at the Kenworth assembly plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

"This is a special moment for Kenworth and Kenworth Sales Company — Spokane as we deliver the 10,000th T680 Next Generation just 15 months after product launch to System Transport in celebration of its 50th anniversary. We thank System Transport — and all our T680 Next Gen customers — for their business," said Hank Johnson, Kenworth general sales manager — West and medium duty.

Johnson and Doug Powell, Kenworth director of fleet management, presented a special plaque to the company's management. Also representing Kenworth was Brandon Singh (connected services marketing manager).

"It is an honor for System Transport to be selected to receive Kenworth's 10,000th T680 Next Generation," said Jim Williams, founder and chairman of Trans-System, the parent company of System Transport. "We have purchased Kenworth trucks from our Kenworth dealer in Spokane for more than 30 years and have ordered more than 60 T680 Next Gen trucks so far."

System Transport hauls all types of flatbed freight, primarily throughout the West Coast to the Midwest. Last year, System Transport was selected to transport the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C. A team of its drivers used a T680 Next Gen 76-in. mid-roof sleeper to successfully complete the special 3,300-mi. haul.

During the ceremony, Williams was joined by Trans-System executives Dennis Williams (CEO/president); Rob Heskett (COO); Taylor Varley (CFO); Cory Staheli (CIO); Martin Singh (VP of maintenance and procurement); and Chuck Perry (risk manager).

"We have maintained an excellent partnership with System Transport throughout the decades. On behalf of Kenworth Sales Company and all our employees, we congratulate System Transport on its 50th anniversary," said Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Company, a Kenworth dealer since 1945 — the longest tenure in the Kenworth dealer network.

During the event, Treadway presented System Transport with a very special anniversary gift — a refurbished and fully operational 1965 Kenworth W900.

Kenworth Sales Company also was represented by Trevor Pasmann (corporate sales director), while Kenworth Sales Company — Spokane participants included Wayne Beal, Spokane district manager; Ric Petersen, district manager (retired); Chris McDevitt, district sales manager; and Rick French, truck sales representative.

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen establishes a new industry standard by raising the bar for superior fuel efficiency, class-leading performance and bold aerodynamic styling — expanding on the success of the classic Kenworth T680 model and taking The Driver's Truck to the next level, according to the manufacturer.

The T680 Next Gen offers technology advancements, including an innovative 15-in. digital display, Next Gen SmartWheel, fully LED headlamps, under-the-vehicle airflow management, additional advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a sleek high-tech design that balances aerodynamics and serviceability.

Available in day cab, 40-in., 52-in. and 76-in. sleeper configurations, the T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 drive axle.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

