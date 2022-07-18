Kenworth has released a Driver Academy video series for customers operating Kenworth's line of new medium duty trucks.

The comprehensive videos are designed to help drivers get the best from their new Kenworth medium duty trucks. They include a thorough walkaround of exterior features and their functions, a detailed examination of interior features and the proper procedures for pre-trip inspection.

"The new Kenworth Medium Duty Driver Academy video series is an excellent resource to help drivers get acquainted with these new trucks," said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth director of marketing. "Each video can be viewed in under 10 minutes, making this series a quick and convenient way to get up to speed and on the road."

The video series is currently available on the Kenworth Truck Co. YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/KenworthTruckCo). The videos also are available on the Kenworth Essentials App, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching on "Kenworth".

The new medium duty conventional line is available as a Kenworth T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (Class 8). The Kenworth vehicles are available with the 6.9-liter PACCAR PX-7 and 8.9-liter PACCAR PX-9 engines. Kenworth also offers the near-zero emission Cummins 8.9-liter L9N and B6.7N natural gas engines for its medium duty vehicles.

The new, durable yet lightweight, PACCAR TX-8 automatic 8-speed transmission is standard for the new Kenworth medium duty trucks. When matched to the PACCAR PX-7 or PACCAR PX-9 engine, the transmission can handle up to 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque with 57,000-lb. GCWR.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

