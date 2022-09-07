Hardy Brothers Trucking Company will transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the National Forests in North Carolina to Washington, D.C., in a Kenworth T680 Next Generation. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree)

A Kenworth T680 Next Generation will transport the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the National Forests in North Carolina to Washington, D.C., with stops en route to a full slate of community celebrations.

This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree — a 78-ft. tall Red Spruce — is scheduled to be harvested Nov. 2 from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The tour theme is "From the Mountains to the Sea."

Hardy Brothers Trucking was chosen to transport the tree. Founded in 1965, the Siloam, N.C.-based company has more than 100 dedicated drivers and 55 Kenworth trucks — including 11 T680 Next Generation models — pulling refrigerated trailers and hauling freight from coast to coast.

"We're honored to receive this special opportunity to carry the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on its journey to Washington, D.C.," said Eddie Hardy, the company's president.

The Hardy Brothers Trucking husband-and-wife driver team of Harold "Ed" Kingdon Jr. and Deborah Z. Kingdon was selected by the company for the honor of transporting the special tree. They will use a Kenworth T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain.

The T680 Next Gen also provides drivers with the latest Kenworth SmartWheel, customizable 15-in. digital display, fully LED lighting down the road, additional advanced driver assistance systems, and a comfortable cab and sleeper.

The public community celebrations begin Nov. 5. The official tree lighting ceremony on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building is scheduled for Nov. 30. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with handmade ornaments created by North Carolinians.

"Kenworth is proud to play a key role in helping deliver the ‘People's Tree' to Washington, D.C., for the ninth consecutive year," said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth director of marketing.

"The tour offers numerous opportunities to see this national symbol of celebration out on the highway or at the community events, and the Kenworth T680 Next Gen is the right truck for this important undertaking."

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen was assembled by the employees at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio.

"This annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout North Carolina and beyond state lines," said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, the non-profit partner that supports the USDA Forest Service on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative. "We're grateful for the time and resources provided by Kenworth and Hardy Brothers Trucking. We look forward to a great tour."

Below is the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Nov. 5: Western North Carolina Agricultural Center, Fletcher, N.C.

Nov. 6: Cherokee County Courthouse, Murphy, N.C.

Nov. 6: Oconaluftee Island Park Event Site, Cherokee, N.C.

Nov. 7: Pisgah Forest Ranger Station & Visitor Center, Pisgah Forest, N.C.

Nov. 7: Marion Main Street, Marion, N.C.

Nov. 8: Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, Newland, N.C.

Nov. 8: Watauga High School, Boone, N.C.

Nov. 8: Downtown Newton, Newton, N.C.

Nov. 9: Veteran's Memorial Park, Mount Airy, N.C.

Nov. 9: Troy Town Hall, Troy, N.C.

Nov. 10: North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, N.C.

Nov. 11: North Carolina Veteran's Home, Kinston, N.C.

Nov. 12: Union Point Park, New Bern, N.C.

Nov. 13: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Manteo, N.C.

Nov. 14: Suffolk Visitors Center, Suffolk, Va.

Nov. 18: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C.

Nov. 30: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.

