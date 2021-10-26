A Kenworth T680 Next Generation will transport the 84-f.t White Fir, nicknamed “Sugar Bear,” to a full slate of community celebrations during a 3,300-m. journey from Northern California to Washington, D.C. (James Edward Mills photo)

The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree began its journey from the Mad River Ranger District of the Six Rivers National Forest in California to Washington, D.C., following its harvesting on Oct. 23.

The harvest ceremony included brief remarks by USDA Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners, as well as a blessing by the Lassic Band of Wylacki-Wintoon Family Group Inc. The "People's Tree" was harvested using a two-person crosscut saw, which celebrates decades of U.S. Forest Service crosscutting tradition.

A Kenworth T680 Next Generation will transport the 84-ft. White Fir, nicknamed "Sugar Bear," to a full slate of community celebrations during a 3,300-mi. journey from Northern California to Washington, D.C.

"Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree" is the tour theme.

System Transport, the official designated tour carrier, is using its new T680 Next Gen equipped with a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper to carry the special tree. The T680 Next Gen provides drivers with the most aerodynamic Kenworth truck ever, latest Kenworth SmartWheel, new customizable 15-in. digital display, signature LED lighting down the road, additional advanced driver assistance systems, and comfortable cab and sleeper. It marks the eighth consecutive year that a Kenworth truck will deliver "The People's Tree."

The community celebrations take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 16 throughout California and across the United States and culminate with the official tree lighting on the West Lawn in early December. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with 15,000 handmade ornaments created by Californians.

Below is the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Oct. 29: Crescent City and Eureka, Calif.

Oct. 30: Willow Creek and Fortuna, Calif.

Oct. 31: Ukiah, Calif.

Nov. 1: Sausalito and Vallejo, Calif.

Nov. 2: Dixon, Calif.

Nov. 3: Sacramento and Sonora, Calif.

Nov. 4: Mariposa, Calif.

Nov. 6: Pasadena and Redlands, Calif.

Nov. 8: Holbrook, Ariz.

Nov. 9: Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 11: Albuquerque, N.M.

Nov. 13: Fayetteville, Ark. and Springfield, Mo.

Nov. 16: Williamsport, Md.

Nov. 19: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building (Washington, D.C.)

For more information, visit the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.

For more information about Kenworth, visit www.kenworth.com.

