Kenworth T880S with Set-Forward Axle Adds Optional Fixed Grille

The fixed grille is an excellent option for truck operators who use the Kenworth T880S as snowplows, cranes, vacuum trucks or other applications that require equipment mounted in front of the hood.

The Kenworth T880S with set-forward front axle has added a new fixed grille option.

A radiator-mounted grille is now available for the T880S equipped with the 114-in. BBC short hood. The new option allows the hood to be opened in applications where equipment is mounted to the front of the T880S.

"The fixed grille is an excellent option for truck operators who use the Kenworth T880S as snowplows, cranes, vacuum trucks or other applications that require equipment mounted in front of the hood," said Laura Bloch, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

The T880S is offered with a set-forward front axle ranging from 14,600 to 22,800 lbs. and is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 engine with up to 510 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.

For weight-sensitive applications, the 10.8-L PACCAR MX-11 engine is 400 lbs. lighter than larger displacement engines and provides up to 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque.

The Kenworth T880S offers low operating cost, excellent performance and productivity, and outstanding driver comfort.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.