Kenworth TruckTech+ Adds Remote Diagnostics Extended Subscription Option for Medium Duty Conventional Models

Tue August 04, 2020 - National Edition
Kenworth



Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics now offers an extended subscription coverage option for new Kenworth medium duty conventional models equipped with PACCAR PX-7 and PACCAR PX-9 engines.

Fleets and truck operators receive the free, Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics 2-year base subscription upon purchase of new Kenworth medium duty conventional trucks.

In addition, at the time of new medium duty truck purchase, customers can order an extended subscription from their Kenworth dealer to cover from 6 months up to 36 months after the initial two years concludes. The subscription duration is clearly defined on the sales order for each new Kenworth medium duty conventional truck. This process ensures a continued, seamless Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics subscription — without any coverage gaps — upon the 2-year base coverage expiration and transition into the extended subscription period.

Customers that opt not to buy an extended subscription at the time of their new Kenworth medium duty conventional truck purchase can choose to wait and add later by contacting their Kenworth dealer.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



