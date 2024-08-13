Shutterstock photo

Kinperium Industries Inc. announced the acquisition of Hiniker Company, a well-respected manufacturer of snow and ice management products and agriculture attachments, effective June 3, 2024.

Hiniker, a trusted name for more than 50 years, demonstrates its commitment to innovation and quality by designing and manufacturing purpose-built products and solutions with the end-user in mind. In the snow and ice management space, it manufactures truck and skid steer snowplows, and salt and sand spreaders that increase operators' efficiency. In the agriculture space, it manufactures cultivators, shredders, cover crop seeders and other products that help farmers increase their productivity and output.

Kinperium Industries is a family office that invests in long-term, sustainable businesses and provides investment and intellectual capital to support portfolio companies. Kinperium believes that Hiniker is a strong addition to its portfolio due to the strength of Hiniker's brand and reputation, innovative product catalog and synergies with other Kinperium platform companies and their sales channels.

Kinperium Industries has experience and expertise in operations, engineering, finance, sales and marketing, and talent management in the manufacturing sector. Its portfolio includes three other major, market-leading manufacturing businesses with 15 locations across North America.

Randy Powell, CEO of United Rotary Brush, another company in the Kinperium Industries portfolio which designs and manufactures rotary brooms for airport, street sweeper and road construction markets, will join Hiniker's existing management team. He will lead the company as it focuses on expanding its product line and integrating its products into other Kinperium Industries' companies and dealer networks while continuing to develop and manufacture innovative products of the highest quality.

"Bringing Hiniker into the Kinperium family continues our strategy of servicing our airport and road services customers with year-round solutions," said Powell, "At the same time, Hiniker expands our commitment to the agricultural markets. This acquisition represents a strategic investment in our future, reinforcing our commitment to providing top-tier solutions for customers across our portfolio of companies. Kinperium Industries has strengthened and grown each of our three portfolio companies and we will do the same with Hiniker by building upon its existing strengths while investing in initiatives to ensure the long-term success of the business."

For more information, visit kinperium.com and hiniker.com.

Today's top stories