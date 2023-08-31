List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Promotes Gavin Cole to Executive Vice President, Sales

    Thu August 31, 2023 - National Edition
    Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.


    Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has announced the promotion of Gavin Cole to executive vice president, sales.

    Cole will now lead KSM's commercial efforts across all segments of the business as the heavy equipment distributor strives for continued growth. He had previously served as vice president of sales, where he supported the sales efforts of Komatsu construction equipment in the company.

    Cole brings nearly three decades of senior-level management to the new position. Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes that his leadership and deep wealth of industry knowledge will continue to serve KSM well.

    "Gavin has demonstrated an outstanding ability to lead teams in a variety of different ways," said Weller. "We appreciate the cultural guidepost he has become in our organization and look forward to continuing to deliver on the mission and vision of Kirby-Smith with his leadership."

    Grateful for the opportunity, Cole is locked in on finding ways to better support customers across the entire Kirby-Smith Machinery footprint.

    "In this new role, I look forward to further partnering with the talented group we have at Kirby-Smith to drive continued improvements to overall customer experience. One Mission, One Team, One Plan, One Goal."

    For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.




    Today's top stories

    Next Phase of $3.2B Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project Under Way

    New York Mayor Pursuing Billions in Federal Infrastructure Funds

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo

    Maryland to Seek Federal Grants to Expand Capital Beltway, Rebuild Major Bridge

    Royals Unveil Ballpark, Entertainment Plans for Two Sites

    HBS Systems Announces Integration With Record360

    Officials Apply for Federal Grant to Rebuild Critical Duluth-Superior Bridge

    WisDOT Project Wins AASHTO Regional Award for Excellence



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA