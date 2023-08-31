Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has announced the promotion of Gavin Cole to executive vice president, sales.

Cole will now lead KSM's commercial efforts across all segments of the business as the heavy equipment distributor strives for continued growth. He had previously served as vice president of sales, where he supported the sales efforts of Komatsu construction equipment in the company.

Cole brings nearly three decades of senior-level management to the new position. Jeff Weller, chief operating officer of KSM, believes that his leadership and deep wealth of industry knowledge will continue to serve KSM well.

"Gavin has demonstrated an outstanding ability to lead teams in a variety of different ways," said Weller. "We appreciate the cultural guidepost he has become in our organization and look forward to continuing to deliver on the mission and vision of Kirby-Smith with his leadership."

Grateful for the opportunity, Cole is locked in on finding ways to better support customers across the entire Kirby-Smith Machinery footprint.

"In this new role, I look forward to further partnering with the talented group we have at Kirby-Smith to drive continued improvements to overall customer experience. One Mission, One Team, One Plan, One Goal."

For more information, visit kirby-smith.com.

