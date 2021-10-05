Our Main Office
Koenig Equipment, a 15-store John Deere dealership in Indiana and Ohio, announced it is now a partner and dealer of Salford Group products, including BBI spreaders and Valmar chassis mounted air booms.
Salford Group is a global leader in the manufacturing of tillage and precision application equipment, with facilities in Iowa, Georgia, Ontario, Manitoba, and Russia. The company dedicates its ongoing innovation efforts to precision, durability and versatility in the field, while improving the economics of farming for producers worldwide, according to the manufacturer.
Salford Group offers the following equipment:
BBI Spinner Spreaders Hydraulic Drive
Valmar Chassis Mounted Air Booms
