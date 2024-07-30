List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Komatsu Achieves Major Autonomous Milestones

    Komatsu reaches milestones with 750+ autonomous haul trucks globally, surpassing 10 billion metric tons hauled and achieving 100k autonomous hours per truck. The FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System enhances safety, productivity, and cost reduction in mining operations, marking Komatsu as an industry leader in autonomy.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    A Komatsu 930E autonomous haul truck being loaded by a Komatsu PC7000 excavator.
    Photo courtesy of Komatsu
    A Komatsu 930E autonomous haul truck being loaded by a Komatsu PC7000 excavator.

    With a fleet of more than 750 autonomous haul trucks commissioned worldwide, Komatsu customers have hauled more than 10 billion metric tons of material and are adding to that milestone at a rate of more than 6 million metric tons per day.

    Additionally, 10 Komatsu autonomous trucks have achieved a benchmark of 100 thousand autonomous hours each, a first in the mining industry.

    Komatsu launched the FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) in 2008, marking the world's first commercial application of an AHS. In the years since, Komatsu has continued to innovate alongside customers to meet their evolving needs and offer tailored autonomous solutions to promote enhanced operations on a mine-by-mine basis.

    The value customers create from implementing a Komatsu AHS is tangible in terms of promoting improved safety practices, productivity and cost reduction.

    FrontRunner achieves these benefits through its predictable fleet management, dependable production and enhanced component life by leveraging Komatsu's people, process and technological expertise. For instance, customers who have adopted AHS have seen significant improvements in tire and brake life and reductions in overall maintenance.

    The FrontRunner system enables increased operational metrics and provides customers a trusted partner with a wealth of industry experience to assist in driving their operations forward, according to the company.

    "Since paving the way with the first commercial autonomous haulage operation in the marketplace 17 years ago, Komatsu is proud to continue being an industry leader in autonomy," said Martin Cavassa, business development manager, autonomous systems at Komatsu.

    "Our highly skilled AHS team comprises of application and technical experts, as well as training and support specialists who possess in-depth knowledge and expertise. In every engagement, we bring that expertise to the table to help our customers achieve all the value that FrontRunner can deliver to their operations."

    For more information, visit www.komatsu.com/FrontRunner.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Chicago's Metra $332M Project Replaces 22 Bridges

    Project Designers Get Creative On I-81 in Virginia

    Consider These Compact Machines to Grow Your Fleet

    SPS New England, Select Demo Lead Boston Bridge Project

    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    VIDEO: Metro Atlanta Residents Get New Details On Proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes Project

    Lane Construction Wins Oceana Naval Air Station Contract in Virginia Beach

    McCann Industries Celebrated Fifth Year as Case CE Diamond Dealer



     

    Read more about...

    Hauler Trucks Komatsu mining Off-Highway Trucks Technology Trucks







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA