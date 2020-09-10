Building on its 135-year-legacy in Milwaukee, Komatsu Mining Corp. officially broke ground for its new headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee's Harbor District on east Greenfield Avenue.

The company recently finalized the acquisition of two parcels of land totaling nearly 57 acres for the project. Partnering with the state of Wisconsin and city of Milwaukee, Komatsu is investing approximately $285 million in its South Harbor Campus, which will include purpose-built, modern manufacturing facilities; advanced technology, robotics, engineering and R&D labs; a large office complex, training facilities, a data solutions center and an experience center.

"Building this state-of-the-art facility with a focus on prioritizing technology, supports our commitment to developing and delivering innovative solutions for our global customers," said Komatsu Mining Corp. President and CEO Jeff Dawes.

"Our goal is to create a remarkable workplace for our employees that provides space to grow, will serve as a global center of excellence for Komatsu and demonstrates a sincere commitment to sustainability and our community."

Pre-construction work has been under way since the end of 2019 to prepare the site for redevelopment. The company plans to occupy the new campus in 2022.

"We commend We Energies for their leadership in taking on the remediation of this former superfund site," said John Koetz, president, surface mining at Komatsu. "We are excited to see this harbor site transform from an abandoned brownfield to a vibrant, sustainable workplace that provides the community opportunity for family-sustaining jobs for the future."

With the leadership of project partners, Hunzinger Construction Co, EUA, & GRAEF, full construction is now under way. Contractors Hunzinger, A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. and Cornerstone One are all leveraging Komatsu's new Smart Construction technologies to remotely optimize their processes and control construction planning, management, scheduling and costs — all in near real time.

