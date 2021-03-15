The 67.7 hp (50.6 kW) excavator has standard high flow auxiliary hydraulics with proportional joysticks that offer increased job versatility, while providing precise attachment control.

Komatsu's PC88MR-11 excavator features a reduced tail swing radius, making it ideal for work on roadways, bridges, urban areas or anywhere space is limited.

The 67.7 hp (50.6 kW) excavator has standard high flow auxiliary hydraulics with proportional joysticks that offer increased job versatility, while providing precise attachment control. Standard grading blade with new moldboard profile improves backfilling and light grading efficiency.

Designed to excel in underground utility or general construction in urban environments, the PC88MR-11 short tail swing excavator is more at home in confined spaces than a conventional excavator, according to the manufacturer. Its swing boom design allows digging parallel to buildings or barriers.

Fuel Efficient, Low-Cost Power

The new high-efficiency power package and viscous fan clutch work together to lower overall fuel consumption by up to 13 percent. The smart, simplified catalytic system removes soot without a diesel particulate filter, for lower maintenance and lower cost of ownership.

Fast Cycles and Custom Modes

Faster boom up/swing speed, combined with responsive quick arm speed, makes excavating and leveling work easier and more efficient with the PC88MR-11. Six working modes let the machine be tailored to the tasks required, whether for performance or fuel savings.

Maximum Operator Comfort

Operators work comfortably in a quiet, climate-controlled cab featuring air suspension seat, Bluetooth radio, and high-resolution monitor with rearview camera. The sliding cab door makes entry and exit easier in confined spaces and LED lights provide excellent vision at night.

Quick and Easy Maintenance

Periodic maintenance is accessible and efficient with large service access doors and grouped service points with ground-level access.

For more information, visit https://www.komatsuamerica.com/equipment/excavators/small/pc88mr-11.

