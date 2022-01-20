Kubota's K008-5 conventional tail swing and the all-new U10-5 minimal tail swing compact excavators will be available at dealerships this spring.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced two new additions to its excavator lineup — the K008-5 conventional tail swing excavator and the all-new U10-5 minimal tail swing excavator.

These new construction product announcements lead the company's 2022 product rollouts, and while the K008-5 will replace the -3 model with various upgrades, the U10-5 takes an all-new, in-demand spot in the U Series minimal tail swing lineup.

The U10-5 was previewed on the showroom floor of World of Concrete, and both new models will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships early this spring.

"Our new excavators are ideal for tight, confined spaces, and with the U10-5 being a minimal tail swing model and both excavators featuring retractable tracks, they are ready to work in even the narrowest spaces on the job site," said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager.

"With the new K008-5 and U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1-to-8-ton weight classes, and now feature more flexibility among the conventional and minimal tail swing lines. All of our -5 generation models are solidly engineered and outfitted with more customization to keep customers working efficiently and comfortably."

Refined, Never Confined

The K008-5 and U10-5 offer easy, single-level maneuverability with hydraulic adjustable track widths that quickly contract to fit through tight spaces easily — think doorways, fence gates, inside buildings, hallways, elevators and more.

On the K008-5, the tracks adjust down to 2 ft. 4 in. and the U10-5 contracts to 2 ft. 6 in., then when the operator wants to widen the tracks, the tracks widen out to 2 ft. 10 in. and 3 ft. 3 in., respectively.

"The U10-5 is Kubota's answer to the rental or professional customer, for example, who requires a compact excavator in the 0–1-ton range, but in a more compact frame with minimal tail swing to be more nimble and agile than ever before for both residential and commercial work," Baker added.

"The U10-5 provides superior flexibility when working in tight spaces with very minimal overhang at 0.6 of an inch over the tracks, ensuring excellent balance, stability, and fast operation. It truly is the ideal model for working in compact spaces."

A Lean, Mean Digging Machine

Each new compact excavator features wide working and digging ranges for their compact frames. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5 ft. 8 in. and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 lbs. The U10-5 extends to a 5 ft. 11 in. digging depth with a bucket breakout force of 2,337 lbs. What's more, the U10-5's hydraulic control system offers smooth operation and an increase in digging productivity.

The U10-5 also offers the same side lever joystick operational controls found on the other larger Kubota excavator offerings, with consistent joystick digging controls. Both models offer clean, hose-free boom lines because the hydraulic hoses are uniquely hidden and protected inside the boom leading to less excavator downtime, according to the manufacturer.

Additional features on the new models include:

Heavier Frame for More Solid Positioning: Kubota has added weight to both new excavator models for more solid positioning in the operator station. The K008-5 sits at 2,315 lbs., while the U10-5 has a heavier frame at 2,646 lbs.

Kubota has added weight to both new excavator models for more solid positioning in the operator station. The K008-5 sits at 2,315 lbs., while the U10-5 has a heavier frame at 2,646 lbs. Travel Speed: The engine gross horsepower for both the K008-5 and U10-5 comes in at 10.3 hp offering travel speed at 2.5 miles per hour.

The engine gross horsepower for both the K008-5 and U10-5 comes in at 10.3 hp offering travel speed at 2.5 miles per hour. Easy Operation: Both new models are two-speed excavators. The two-speed travel pedal allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear.

Both new models are two-speed excavators. The two-speed travel pedal allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear. Two Pattern Control: Both models feature both ISO & SAE operational patterns, which are easily changeable to the operator's preference.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

