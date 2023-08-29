The new M7-4 Series features the same horsepower segments as before, ranging from 128 to 168 in engine horsepower, with three new models, the M7-134, M7-154, and M7-174.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced a new generation for the M7 Series at the 2023 Farm Progress Show and welcomed it to the brand's lineup of agriculture tractors, building on and enhancing the productivity that farmers and producers expect from the M7 Series.

The new M7-4 Series features the same horsepower segments as before, ranging from 128 to 168 in engine horsepower, with three new models, the M7-134, M7-154 and M7-174. Customers can optimize the tractor for their specific needs with all models available in Deluxe, Premium and Premium KVT, offering benefits for any farm application.

"We're thrilled to welcome the new generation of M7's to the Kubota ag tractor family," said Morgan Ludwig, Kubota livestock tractor product manager. "This new generation matches the performance that customers know to be true of Kubota and the existing M7, but uplevels the operator experience with adjustments to comfort and new features for productivity that fit a broad spectrum of ag applications, including hay operations, loader work and small- to mid-sized row crop farming."

New Front Loader Built for Power

The M7-4 Series models all feature a new LM2606 front loader that pushes the envelope to achieve a new level of power and efficiency in front loader performance. This new front loader provides an increased lifting height of up to 167 in. and a lift capacity of 5,776 lbs. at the bucket pivot pin.

The loader control lever is conveniently located to enable quick, smooth and intuitive control of front loader operations. On deluxe models, the new mechanical multi-function joystick simplifies front loader operations with ergonomically designed shift buttons, eliminating the need to frequently switch grip between the joystick, steering wheel and shift lever.

Comfort, Productivity: All-In-One

All models in the M7-4 Series include new and enhanced features intentionally designed for productivity in a comfortable environment. Included in all models is the multi-speed steering control with three settings to reduce fatigue by allowing the operator to set the parameters on the number of rotations of the steering wheel to achieve full turning radius.

Standard features on the premium and KVT models, and optional on the deluxe M7-4, are powerful LED lights that ensure excellent visibility when working safely in the morning or late at night, and electric heated side mirrors to reduce fog and condensation on the mirror for optimal viewing. Xpress Restart allows the operator to directly control the main clutch by simply pressing the brake pedal and comes standard on deluxe and premium models.

Improved design of fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tanks allows the steps into the cabin to become integrated with the tanks, while letting the operator work longer between refueling stops. Once inside the spacious cabin, an automatic HVAC system ensures a temperature-right workspace even after long hours of operation, whether in summer or winter, which comes standard on the premium and KVT models and is optional on the deluxe model.

Additionally, the choice of mechanical or air suspension and the standard Air-ride equipped seat reduces discomfort and bumps along the way.

The fourth generation of M7 Series ag tractors will begin shipping to authorized Kubota dealers beginning in August 2023.

