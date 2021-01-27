Engineered to meet the needs of contractors working in tight spaces, the new U55-5 has a reduced tail swing to maneuver in any size job site.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced two new compact excavators and a new hydraulic quick coupler available at dealerships this quarter and plans for another excavator this summer.

The introduction of the new KX057-5 and the U55-5 lead the company's construction equipment product introductions in 2021. Both models offer various upgrades from their previous (-4) units. The company also launched a new quick coupler for its 3-4 ton excavator class.

The new KX057-5, U55-5 and quick coupler will be available at Kubota dealerships starting March 2021.

"With the new KX057-5 and the U55-5, Kubota offers not only a broad selection of 13 compact excavator models, but also complete flexibility with conventional and reduced tail swing offerings in the 1-to-6-ton weight classes. And this year, all -5 generation models are outfitted with standard technology and comfort packages, plus more tech options for ultimate customization," said Patrick Baker, Kubota Construction Equipment product manager.

"Our new excavator models are built on the solid engineering our customers expect, and now feature more technology, much quieter cabs and many comfort features — we are truly taking care of our operators with these new units."

KX057-5: Performance Meets Technology

The new KX057-5 replaces the KX057-4 in Kubota's K Series of compact excavators and offers improved technology and ample cabin space.

The new KX057-5 is available in canopy or cab models, boasts a 47.6 gross hp, a working range that includes a digging depth of 12 ft. 9 in. and a bucket breakout force of 10,172 lbs.

Technology features include a new full-color 7-in. LCD screen that provides all the information the operator needs to know with a quick glance. An optional keyless start is available for the first time on Kubota's excavators; the engine can be started with a four-digit code, and up to 10 user passwords can be set. With this new technology, operators no longer need to worry about lost keys.

U55-5: Reduced Tail Swing with Advanced Comfort, Technology and Safety

Engineered to meet the needs of contractors working in tight spaces, the new U55-5 has a reduced tail swing to maneuver in any size job site. The U55-5 is ideal for a wide range of jobs with ample cabin space and modern technology.

Kubota's U55-5 is available in canopy or cab models, has 47.6 hp, a working range that includes a digging depth of 11 ft. 11 in. and a max dump height of 13 ft. 2 in.

A redesigned cabin features a double adjustable seat and greater head and foot space. The newly designed cab was designed to reduce noise and help protect the operator's ears; the floor plate also is thicker to reduce noise, the metal sash bars overhead were removed and a felt ceiling was installed to reduce noise and vibration; the cab pillars are thinner, further reducing vibration and noise. A large new full-color LCD screen provides all operational information. Other upgrades on the U55-5 include optional rear-view camera and keyless start, with 10 user passwords for customized control.

New Hydraulic Quick Coupler Available for 3-4 Ton Class Excavators

Also new for 2021, Kubota offers a hydraulic quick coupler for its entire 3-4 ton class of excavators including the KX033, U35 and KX040. The new quick coupler is a game changer as it allows operators to change buckets from the comfort of the operator seat, in a matter only 10-15 seconds, according to the manufacturer.

The coupler includes custom control packages for a perfect fit on each excavator model, including specialized hose kits as well as a spring-applied hydraulic release locking mechanism. The new quick coupler is construction grade, compatible with older-style buckets and engineered for everyday use on the job site.



