Lane Construction Wins $218M Florida Interchange Reconstruction Project at I-4, Sand Lake Road

Mon January 16, 2023 - Southeast Edition
Lane Construction


Commissioned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the project includes roadway improvements and preparation for the installation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) with I-4.
The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, and the builders of a safer and more connected America, has been awarded a $218 million contract to increase capacity, mobility and safety at the interchange of Interstate 4 (I-4) and Sand Lake Road (State Road 482) in Orange County, Fla.

This interchange is part of Orlando's ever-popular tourist corridor that connects attractions including Universal Studios Orlando, International Drive, Sea World and Walt Disney World. Commissioned by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the project includes roadway improvements and preparation for the installation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) with I-4. Once completed, this revamped interchange will help minimize travel times and decrease the wait time at traffic signals.

Lane was awarded the highest technical score, in part due to the innovative design solutions which it implemented. This included an interchange configuration that was much more constructible and allowed the project to be built in a much more efficient manner.

For more information about the project, visit the Sand Lake Road Interchange Improvements page at I4beyond.com.

Lane has helped shape more livable communities and is contributing to a better future with every project it completes in Florida, a key market for the company for decades. It currently has more than $1 billion of active roadwork ongoing throughout the state.

In Tampa, the company is widening a busy downtown section of I-275 to provide more efficient mobility of people and goods through the Tampa Bay area. Earlier in the year, it opened the award-winning Suncoast Parkway (SR 589), five months early, constructing a section of new highway located north of Tampa as part of a regional corridor along the western coast of Florida.

In the greater Orlando area in Osceola County, residents will experience less traffic congestion and improved regional commuting once work is completed on the Poinciana Parkway. Lane also is constructing a critical interchange project in Orlando that will complete the beltway around Orlando, at the intersection of I-4, SR 417, and the nearly completed new Wekiva Parkway (SR 429).

For more information, visit www.laneconstruct.com.




