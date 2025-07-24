Lane Construction Corporation, a subsidiary of Webuild Group, has secured a $238 million contract for I-75 improvements in Marion County, Florida. The project includes widening, bridge replacements, interchange enhancements, and drainage upgrades to improve traffic flow and safety. Scheduled to begin in 2026, the initiative aligns with Florida Department of Transportation's infrastructure investment plan. Lane's track record in delivering large-scale projects across the U.S. solidifies its reputation as a reliable partner in infrastructure development.

RK&K render The $238 million design-build project includes critical infrastructure upgrades to a key segment of I-75, a major corridor for freight and passenger traffic through north central Florida.

The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a contract for improvements to Interstate 75 (I-75), from State Road (S.R.) 200 to State Road (S.R.) 326 in Marion County, Fla.

Work includes improvements to provide auxiliary lanes between interchanges on I-75 from S.R. 200 to S.R. 326, bridge replacements, milling and resurfacing, noise walls, a new interchange at 49th Street and interchange modifications to S.R. 40 and S.R. 326.

Once completed, key project benefits will include:

• roadway widening and resurfacing to improve capacity and ride quality;

• upgraded shoulders and medians to enhance safety and aid with hurricane evacuations;

• drainage and stormwater improvements;

• interchange enhancements for smoother traffic operations and improved accessibility to distribution centers;

• 96 percent reduction in northbound I-75 delays; and

• 88 percent reduction in southbound I-75 delays.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and take three years to complete. The improvements are part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, which promotes investment in safer, more efficient highways across the state.

The combination of Webuild's global engineering expertise and Lane's deep-rooted local presence continues to prove an effective formula for delivering large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects across the United States.

The latest contract award further reinforces Lane's role as a trusted partner to U.S. institutions. Ongoing work in Florida includes the I-275/I-4 Downtown Tampa Interchange (DTI) project; the Seminole Expressway/SR 417 Widening project in Seminole County; the I-4 at SR 33 Interchange project in Polk County; the Turnpike Mainline Widening project from the Minneola Interchange to O'Brien Road in Lake County; and the I-4 and Sand Lake Roads Interchange Improvements project and the I-4/SR 535 Apopka–Vineland Road Interchange project, both in Orange County.

