Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Lane Strengthens Presence in Florida With I-75 Improvements Contract

    Lane Construction Corporation, a subsidiary of Webuild Group, has secured a $238 million contract for I-75 improvements in Marion County, Florida. The project includes widening, bridge replacements, interchange enhancements, and drainage upgrades to improve traffic flow and safety. Scheduled to begin in 2026, the initiative aligns with Florida Department of Transportation's infrastructure investment plan. Lane's track record in delivering large-scale projects across the U.S. solidifies its reputation as a reliable partner in infrastructure development.

    Thu July 24, 2025 - National Edition
    Lane Construction


    The $238 million design-build project includes critical infrastructure upgrades to a key segment of I-75, a major corridor for freight and passenger traffic through north central Florida.
    RK&K render
    The $238 million design-build project includes critical infrastructure upgrades to a key segment of I-75, a major corridor for freight and passenger traffic through north central Florida.

    The Lane Construction Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group, has been awarded a contract for improvements to Interstate 75 (I-75), from State Road (S.R.) 200 to State Road (S.R.) 326 in Marion County, Fla.

    The $238 million design-build project includes critical infrastructure upgrades to a key segment of I-75, a major corridor for freight and passenger traffic through north central Florida.

    Work includes improvements to provide auxiliary lanes between interchanges on I-75 from S.R. 200 to S.R. 326, bridge replacements, milling and resurfacing, noise walls, a new interchange at 49th Street and interchange modifications to S.R. 40 and S.R. 326.

    Once completed, key project benefits will include:

    • roadway widening and resurfacing to improve capacity and ride quality;

    • upgraded shoulders and medians to enhance safety and aid with hurricane evacuations;

    • drainage and stormwater improvements;

    • interchange enhancements for smoother traffic operations and improved accessibility to distribution centers;

    • 96 percent reduction in northbound I-75 delays; and

    • 88 percent reduction in southbound I-75 delays.

    Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026 and take three years to complete. The improvements are part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, which promotes investment in safer, more efficient highways across the state.

    The combination of Webuild's global engineering expertise and Lane's deep-rooted local presence continues to prove an effective formula for delivering large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects across the United States.

    The latest contract award further reinforces Lane's role as a trusted partner to U.S. institutions. Ongoing work in Florida includes the I-275/I-4 Downtown Tampa Interchange (DTI) project; the Seminole Expressway/SR 417 Widening project in Seminole County; the I-4 at SR 33 Interchange project in Polk County; the Turnpike Mainline Widening project from the Minneola Interchange to O'Brien Road in Lake County; and the I-4 and Sand Lake Roads Interchange Improvements project and the I-4/SR 535 Apopka–Vineland Road Interchange project, both in Orange County.




    Today's top stories

    PennDOT to Create High-Speed I-80 Corridor

    USDOT Grows Construction Credit Assistance Program

    Classen's Crane Service Expands Its Reach Across New England Region

    Causeway Will Help Rebuild Helene-Damaged I-40 in N.C., Ingles to Replace Flooded Store

    New Ga. Tech Residence Hall Nears Topping Out, Ministry at UGA Developing New Building

    APEX Technologies Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet

    Gee Heavy Machinery Announces Business Closure

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Gears Up for 2026 With Century-Plus Legacy of Innovation, Industry Growth



     

    Read more about...

    FLORIDA Highway Construction Lane Construction Road Construction road infrastructure







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147