    Lano Hosts Customer Appreciation Events in Minnesota

    Lano Equipment's Customer Appreciation Events in Minnesota drew a large crowd, offering pork chop feasts, equipment showcases, special promotions, giveaways and valuable interactions. The event highlighted loyalty to existing customers and welcomed new ones, with support from various sponsors.

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    This past April, Lano Equipment hosted an unforgettable series of Customer Appreciation events at its Anoka, Loretto and Shakopee locations — and what a turnout it was. Over three incredible weeks, Lano Equipment Opened its doors, served thousands of pork chops, reconnected with familiar faces and welcomed new customers into the Lano family.

    Each event was a celebration of Lano's loyal customers, partners and friends who've been with the company over the years — and a warm welcome to those just joining Lano's growing community.

    "It's because of [customers] that Lano Equipment continues to thrive, and we couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to support your projects and success," said Nick Lano, of Lano Equipment.

    Highlights included:

    • thousands of pork chops served fresh off the grill;

    • showcasing the latest equipment and technology from top brands;

    • special show-only promotions on machines, rentals and attachments;

    • giveaways, door prizes and exclusive event discounts; and

    • meaningful conversations with the hardworking people who strengthen communities.

    Every year, these events are bigger and better, and 2025 was no exception.

    Sponsors of this year's open house include CMP, Bobcat, Metal Pless, Dirty Graphix, Toro Bobcat, Virnig, Snowolf, SANY, Felling, KLC, Millroad and Rice Trailers, Hometown Bank, The Porkchop Guys, Misfit Coffee and Hanz Donuts.

    "We'd like to thank our sponsors and valued employees who helped make the event happen," said Kurt Lano, Lano Equipment. "From our team to yours: thank you for trusting Lano Equipment with your equipment needs and for being part of our journey. We're excited for what's ahead — and we can't wait to serve you for many more years to come. Here's to growth, gratitude and a future built together." CEG

    “The Pork Chop Guys” was a huge hit with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Lunch at all Lano open house events this year was served by “The Pork Chop Guys” food truck and Catering. (CEG photo)
    Jacob Meyer, trailer sales consultant of Felling Trailers in Sauk Centre, Minn., with Tom Kabus, retired hobby farmer and former building maintenance supervisor of Collins Aerospace, take a look at this 14-ft. Felling dump trailer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Darren Droegemueller, SCPS outside sales, MTI Distribution Brooklyn Center, Minn., with Lano Equipment’s Mike Tangeman and Evan Lano. (CEG photo)
    Kubota equipment was lined up and ready for customers attending the open houses. (Lano Equipment photo)
    “We’d like to thank our sponsors and valued employees who helped make the event happen,” said Kurt Lano. (Lano Equipment photo)
    The Toro Timecutter is pup’s mower of choice. (Lano Equipment photo)
    Dale Oberg, SnowWolf and Attach2 sales manager, Lakeville, Minn., with the new-to-market Multi Grab MK3. Attach2 pioneered the initial Multi Grab bucket concept and has steadily improved it over the years. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ready to give away a ZT lawn mower are Roger Lano, Evan Lano, Nick Lano, Kurt Lano and Gary Lano. Not pictured are Juston Lano and David Lano. (CEG photo)
    Dirty Graphix owner Ty Ciolkosz, Stillwater, Minn., shows off the newest custom heavy-duty wrap material on this Bobcat MT100. According to Ciolkosz, the heavy-duty material resists tears and scrapes. (CEG photo)
    Nick Arndt, territory manager of Metal Pless, Plessisville, Calif., shows off the massive Metal Pless plow system. (CEG photo)
    MTI Distribution of Brooklyn Center, Minn., handles Toro products like this 39521 stand-on aerator, shown by Darren Droegemueller, SCPS outside sales. (CEG photo)
    Lano is a comprehensive dealer for all Stihl Products as shown in its indoor showroom. (CEG photo)
    Jacob Meyer, trailer sales of Felling Trailers in Sauk Centre, Minn., showcased the popular FT-30-2LP trailer model at Lano Equipment’s Anoka open house. The large outdoor display area provided the perfect setting to highlight the impressive features of this trailer. (CEG photo)
    Mike Fitzgerald, marketing manager and product planning of Bobcat, West Fargo, N.D., in front of this impressive combo platter of a T770 2-speed track machine with a Bobcat motor grader attachment. This system also comes with an optional 3D grading system. (CEG photo)
    Outdoor showroom (CEG photo)




