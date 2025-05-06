Lano Equipment's Customer Appreciation Events in Minnesota drew a large crowd, offering pork chop feasts, equipment showcases, special promotions, giveaways and valuable interactions. The event highlighted loyalty to existing customers and welcomed new ones, with support from various sponsors.

This past April, Lano Equipment hosted an unforgettable series of Customer Appreciation events at its Anoka, Loretto and Shakopee locations — and what a turnout it was. Over three incredible weeks, Lano Equipment Opened its doors, served thousands of pork chops, reconnected with familiar faces and welcomed new customers into the Lano family.

Each event was a celebration of Lano's loyal customers, partners and friends who've been with the company over the years — and a warm welcome to those just joining Lano's growing community.

"It's because of [customers] that Lano Equipment continues to thrive, and we couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to support your projects and success," said Nick Lano, of Lano Equipment.

Highlights included:

• thousands of pork chops served fresh off the grill;

• showcasing the latest equipment and technology from top brands;

• special show-only promotions on machines, rentals and attachments;

• giveaways, door prizes and exclusive event discounts; and

• meaningful conversations with the hardworking people who strengthen communities.

Every year, these events are bigger and better, and 2025 was no exception.

Sponsors of this year's open house include CMP, Bobcat, Metal Pless, Dirty Graphix, Toro Bobcat, Virnig, Snowolf, SANY, Felling, KLC, Millroad and Rice Trailers, Hometown Bank, The Porkchop Guys, Misfit Coffee and Hanz Donuts.

"We'd like to thank our sponsors and valued employees who helped make the event happen," said Kurt Lano, Lano Equipment. "From our team to yours: thank you for trusting Lano Equipment with your equipment needs and for being part of our journey. We're excited for what's ahead — and we can't wait to serve you for many more years to come. Here's to growth, gratitude and a future built together." CEG

