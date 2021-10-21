LeeBoy engineers added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd.

LeeBoy recently announced it has signed on three new dealers in Virginia.

Power Equipment Company has taken on 11 counties in western Virginia. Valley Supply will be handling 16 counties in northern Virginia and Richmond Machinery will be carrying LeeBoy products for the remainder of the state.

"All three dealers are current LeeBoy distributors that are already trained and staffed to hit the ground running in this market from day one," said Bryce Davis, director of sales, of LeeBoy. "We know that all of these dealers are very knowledgeable in the asphalt industry and have full service and parts staffs ready to support all new and current customers in this territory.

Power Equipment Company, a subsidiary of Bramco Inc., is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. Power Equipment Company, together with its sister company, Brandeis Machinery & Supply Company, have 16 full-service branches throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, northern Mississippi, southwest Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and southwest West Virginia.

Valley Supply & Equipment Inc., in business since 1982, has branch locations in Funkstown and Baltimore in Md. and Manassas Park in Va.

Richmond Machinery was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Va.

