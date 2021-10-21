List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

LeeBoy Signs Three Dealers in Virginia

Thu October 21, 2021 - Northeast Edition #22
CEG


LeeBoy engineers added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd.
LeeBoy engineers added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd.
LeeBoy engineers added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd. All three dealers are current LeeBoy distributors that are already trained and staffed to hit the ground running in this market from day one.

LeeBoy recently announced it has signed on three new dealers in Virginia.

Power Equipment Company has taken on 11 counties in western Virginia. Valley Supply will be handling 16 counties in northern Virginia and Richmond Machinery will be carrying LeeBoy products for the remainder of the state.

"All three dealers are current LeeBoy distributors that are already trained and staffed to hit the ground running in this market from day one," said Bryce Davis, director of sales, of LeeBoy. "We know that all of these dealers are very knowledgeable in the asphalt industry and have full service and parts staffs ready to support all new and current customers in this territory.

Power Equipment Company, a subsidiary of Bramco Inc., is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. Power Equipment Company, together with its sister company, Brandeis Machinery & Supply Company, have 16 full-service branches throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, northern Mississippi, southwest Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and southwest West Virginia.

Valley Supply & Equipment Inc., in business since 1982, has branch locations in Funkstown and Baltimore in Md. and Manassas Park in Va.

Richmond Machinery was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Va.

For more information, visit www.leeboy.com. CEG




Today's top stories

Manhattan Construction Earns AGC Award for $1.1B Globe Life Stadium Project

Proposed Rollback of NEPA Reforms Conflicts With Biden's Infrastructure Goals

Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Machine Control for Dozers, Motor Graders

New Holland Construction Introduces B75D Economy Class Loader Backhoe

Integration of Topcon 3D-MC With Volvo Active Control Raises Bar in Excavation Precision

Sales Auction Company Holds 12th Annual Fall Auction

NCDOT to Widen, Raise I-95 Through Lumberton to Prevent Floods

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?



 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Business News LeeBoy paving Power Equipment Richmond Machinery and Equipment Valley Supply & Equipment Co., Inc. Virginia






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo