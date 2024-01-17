Photo courtesy of LICA St. Joseph's Campus, Rensselaer, Ind., will host the inaugural LICA Water Management Forum.

National LICA is set to host a groundbreaking event that will reshape the water management landscape.

The inaugural LICA Water Management Forum will take place at the historic St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind., on June 13 and 14, 2024, bringing together water management professionals, contractors, farmers, government officials and educators.

Jerry Biuso Sr., CEO of LICA, has long aspired to organize a comprehensive drainage conference. The perfect venue proved elusive until May when a meeting with St. Joseph's College, recommended by VP Tony Cain, unveiled the picturesque campus as an ideal space for the LICA Water Management Forum.

Event Highlights: A Dynamic Experience

This two-day forum offers a comprehensive lineup, including seminars, equipment demonstrations, indoor and outdoor exhibits, an OSHA 10-hour course, first aid training, a heavy equipment mobile simulator donated by ElectriCom of Paoli, Ind., an Introduction to Heavy Construction Equipment course for veterans and high school students, and a golf outing. The program is tailored to the interests and needs of current and future water management professionals, ensuring exploration of the latest advancements and cutting-edge technologies.

Education, Participation

A key feature is the extensive educational component, with leading university educators in agriculture sharing insights. The Agricultural Drainage Management Coalition (ADMC) also will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, amplifying the impact of the forum and broadening its reach. Abundant networking opportunities create a platform for professionals from across North America to connect, collaborate and build partnerships.

To encourage broad participation, complimentary booth space has been allocated to each LICA state chapter. Additionally, LICA has extended an invitation to its Canadian counterpart, the Land Improvement Contractors of Ontario (LICO), making this event international.

Event Venue: St. Joseph's College — More Than a Historic Space

St. Joseph's College, with its historic significance and multi-faceted facilities, serves as an ideal location. The venue features well-equipped classrooms, a spacious auditorium, and over 10 acres of training ground for outdoor exhibits and demonstrations. Given the college staff's goal of reopening as a vocational school, collaborative efforts with organizations like LICA add momentum to the initiative, fostering awareness and interest in essential careers.

Mark Your Calendars: A Collective Vision for the Future

As June 13 approaches, excitement is building for the LICA Water Management Forum. Professionals from various corners of the water management spectrum are gearing up to converge at St. Joseph's College, ready to explore, learn and contribute to the future of sustainable water management.

Exclusive Opportunities for Exhibitors

The event offers an exclusive opportunity for associates to showcase support through sponsorship and highlight contributions to the industry by exhibiting at an indoor or outdoor booth. Secure your spot now and join in shaping the narrative of progress in one of the most critical fields of our time.

For sponsorship and exhibitor information, contact: Allison Hack, director of communications via email [email protected] or phone 630/548-1984.

