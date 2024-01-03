List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Liebherr to Exhibit at MINEXCHANGE 2024 SME Annual Conference, EXPO

    Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    The new R 9600 will mark the beginning of the new generation of Liebherr hydraulic mining excavators.
    Photo courtesy of Liebherr
    The new R 9600 will mark the beginning of the new generation of Liebherr hydraulic mining excavators.

    The MINEXCHANGE 2024 Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration annual conference and expo takes place in Phoenix, Ariz., from Feb. 25-28, 2024.

    Liebherr National Sales Manager Howard Grant and Regional Sales Manager Nathan Goerke will be on site at booth #1042 to discuss Liebherr's digging, hauling and dozing machines and innovative technologies.

    This event showcases more than 750 booths, allowing industry leaders to come together to discuss critical topics including innovating products and services as well as responsible mining tactics. MINEXCHANGE also offers short workshops, technical sessions and networking opportunities.

    Digging, Hauling, Dozing

    Liebherr Mining offers a full line of products for the mining industry including mining excavators, trucks and dozers, as well as personal assistance to customer specific projects and site requirements. Quality, reliability and innovative technologies ensure that mining operations are safe and efficient at all times, the manufacturer said.

    Liebherr also offers aftermarket support for components and a remanufacturing program that enables customers to significantly reduce the total lifecycle cost of Liebherr mining equipment.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




