The Liebherr Miami location opened in 2013, and is now the central hub for maritime cranes, tower cranes as well as refrigeration and freezing.

The Liebherr Group, a family-run technology company with a highly diversified product portfolio and one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in the world, announced the 10-year anniversary of its Miami branch.

This major milestone marks Liebherr's successful dedication to the region and continuous growth around the globe.

Liebherr's commitment to the United States market began in 1970 with the construction of two manufacturing facilities and its North American headquarters located in Newport News, Va. Over the years, the company successfully opened multiple sales and service corporate offices throughout the country, striving for continuous expansion and forming a robust network to serve customers nationwide.

"We are proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our Miami branch, representing our umbrella company and the diverse product units based in this location," said Tim Gerhardt, managing director of Liebherr USA Co. "Our focus has been on delivering groundbreaking products, unmatched service and industry-leading solutions for our customers. This achievement stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Miami-based team over the past 10 years."

Products, Capabilities

Liebherr has been serving the Miami region since the early 2000s. In 2013, the company made a multi-million-dollar investment building the Liebherr-Miami facility based in Hialeah Gardens.

Liebherr‘s 56,000 sq. ft. Miami facility has flourished as the main hub for sales and service for the company's maritime cranes and tower cranes product segments, as well as refrigerators and freezers for residential and commercial applications. This location has continually played a pivotal role in Liebherr's growth strategy in the United States and solidifies the company's position as a prominent player in the industry.

Offerings for the maritime crane segment include port equipment with mobile harbor cranes, container cranes, fixed port solutions as well as offshore, ship and floating cranes. This center not only offers diverse maritime products but serves as a worldwide training hub for maritime customers, operators and service.

In addition to the maritime crane portfolio, Liebherr is one of the world's largest suppliers of tower cranes. This Miami segment offers fast-erecting and top-slewing cranes, digital solutions and consulting services to provide smart data analysis and maximize efficiency for all our customers and their application needs.

This facility also provides essential on-site customer support, advisory services and fulfillment of spare parts as the location allows Liebherr to respond to customer inquiries quickly and accelerate the distribution of parts and services across the region.

The continued success of the company lies in the teamwork, dedication and enthusiasm of Liebherr's most valuable resource: approximately 51,000 employees worldwide. United by a passion for technology and determination, Liebherr employees have an opportunity to individually contribute through the work they do each day in the Americas and the globe.

Connecting the Americas

Situated in Miami, a city known for its vibrant international community, Liebherr has thrived in serving customers within this dynamic and diverse area. Through strategic partnerships, dedication to customer satisfaction and training a highly skilled workforce, Liebherr's Miami branch has built a solid foundation, contributing to the local economy, and fostering growth within the region. The branch proximity to the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, and Central America, has provided unique opportunities to establish strong relationships and provide global innovations to customers throughout the Americas.

This facility also is ideally located near the port of Miami and the Miami International Airport. Utilizing this strategic location, Liebherr provides essential on-site customer support and advisory services to quickly fulfill customer inquiries and accelerate the distribution of parts and services across the region.

