By offering an attachment that pairs with a mechanical earth drill, rental centers are providing more options so customers can conveniently complete more projects. The drill and attachment combination makes it easy to accomplish just about any drilling — vertically or horizontally.

Sometimes the easiest way to get through a problem is to go under it.

Whether installing landscape features, fencing or cable, obstacles like sidewalks and driveways can present a challenge to simple trenching methods. Manual methods are always an option, but customers today's rental customers are looking for ways to make their projects easier. With a horizontal boring drill attachment, they can easily tackle obstacles with very little landscape disturbance, according to Little Beaver.

Attachment Requirements

Many mechanical drills currently on the market lack flexibility when it comes to adding a horizontal boring option, so it's important to do some homework up front to ensure the necessary features.

The main component required to transition a drill from vertical to horizontal drilling is a flexible drive shaft. This allows the operator to orient the handle to the appropriate angle for horizontal boring.

Depending on a customer's project and planned use for the drill, rental centers can help determine which horizontal boring kit is most appropriate — a dry auger kit or a wet drilling kit.

Sidewalk Boring: Dry Auger Kit

When drilling shorter distances — such as under a sidewalk — a dry auger kit is recommended. This option allows users to bore 4 ft. in less than a minute. Some manufacturers offer this kit as a 5-ft. auger with a 3-in. diameter bit.

A 3-in. diameter hole provides the perfect size channel for most low-voltage electrical, plumbing and water lines, making this kit a great choice for small-scale landscaping projects. Beyond that, contractors and homeowners can easily install landscape lighting wire, water softener lines, sprinkler systems, gas lines and more.

Driveway Boring: Wet Drilling Kit

With a wet drilling kit, rental centers can provide customers with a solution to bore up to 50 ft. A wet drill can bore under a 30-ft. driveway in as little as 10 to 15 minutes and eliminates the need to break up established concrete or go around large pieces of cement.

As its name implies, the wet drilling kit requires the use of water. Low water pressure flushes the dirt and lubricates the hole to avoid collapse.

Often the kit comes with a variety of water drill bits, typically ranging in size between 2 to 4 in. Similar to the sidewalk drill kit, a 3-in. bit creates a large enough hole for most landscaping needs.

When boring more than 10 or 15 ft., it's recommended to start with a 2-in. hole for better control. The opening can then be expanded with a wider bit for larger installation requirements.

Wet drilling kits require a garden hose, water pipe for the length of the bore plus 15 ft., along with necessary couplings. Rental centers should consider pairing these additional accessories with the auger kit rental, offering customers a one-stop-shop approach to completing a project.

Tips for Horizontal Boring Success

When it comes to soil types, here's a general rule of thumb: If the soil can be shoveled manually, it can be removed with horizontal boring. The biggest obstacle users will come across is rocks in the soil, which will stop the drill from penetrating. If this happens, remove the drill and move to a different spot or drill a few inches lower. The typical drilling depth for horizontal boring — under both sidewalks and driveways — is 6 to 8 in.

If customers are drilling in sandy soil, it's important to insert the guide pipe or wires right after the hole is drilled, to avoid collapse.

A common outcome for first-time horizontal boring users is an uneven, downward angled hole. While this doesn't necessarily make the hole unusable, it's not ideal.

To avoid an uneven bore, remind customers to dig a level guide trench. The starter trench should be long enough to fit the entire auger and only slightly wider, ensuring the drill doesn't move around during operation. Before use, it can be evaluated with a level to guarantee a straight bore. The drill should be positioned in the very bottom of the trench and pressure should be continuously applied while drilling to maintain a tight fit.

No matter the scale of a customer's project, it's important to gather all the details and necessary equipment before beginning. Increased versatility equals increased profits, and by adding horizontal boring attachments to rental offerings, the potential of renting out a larger machine escalates. With the right equipment, horizontal boring can be a breeze, according to Little Beaver.

For more information, call 800/227-7515 or visit www.littlebeaver.com.