Magni Telescopic Handlers, manufacturer of rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its alliance with MacAllister, a Caterpillar dealer and provider of heavy construction equipment in Indiana and Michigan.

This partnership signifies a significant expansion in access to Magni's telehandlers throughout both states. Effective immediately, MacAllister becomes an authorized dealer of Magni's complete line of telehandlers, including the RTH rotating telehandlers, HTH heavy lift telehandlers and 10k/12K fixed boom TH models.

"Through this partnership, we aim to combine MacAllister's expertise with Magni's products to drive safety, efficiency and productivity in Indiana and Michigan's construction projects," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America.

"MacAllister Rentals prides itself on providing the very best equipment to get the job done," said Joshua Doss, rental service operations manager of MacAllister. "We are excited to announce that MacAllister Rentals has partnered with Magni Telehandlers and now offers the Heavy Lift and Roto line of telehandlers. The Magni rotating telehandler brings an excellent alternative to a crane and will increase safety, efficiency and productivity to our customers and their clients. We are looking forward to seeing the Indiana and Michigan customers experience the Magni line of telehandlers and the value they add to their job site."

With Magni's telehandlers now readily available through MacAllister, customers across Indiana and Michigan can expect enhanced efficiency, safety and productivity on their projects. Whether it's a small-scale endeavor or a large-scale construction project, Magni's telehandlers offer unparalleled performance and versatility, according to the manufacturer.

As part of this collaboration, MacAllister has undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's telehandlers. Armed with this expertise, MacAllister is fully equipped to introduce Magni telehandlers, known for safety, lifting heights and capacities, to its customers throughout Indiana and Michigan, according to Magni.

"We're eager to illustrate how Magni rotating telehandlers can streamline operations and drive savings for their customers. With MacAllister now part of our esteemed dealer family, we anticipate a prosperous partnership ahead," said Jay Jude, Midwest regional sales manager, Magni America.

For more information, visit macallister.com and magnith.com.

