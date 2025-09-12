LiuGong North America expands port operations focus ahead of Breakbulk Americas 2025, showcasing rugged reach stackers and heavy lift solutions designed for uptime, power and versatility in cargo handling. Partnering with Texla Equipment and Ranger Lift Trucks, LiuGong presents its lineup for efficient logistics solutions at the event.

LiuGong photo Joining LiuGong will be Texla Equipment and Ranger Lift Trucks, offering on-site expertise to help operators design custom solutions, explore financing options and request quotes.

LiuGong North America is expanding its port operations portfolio, featuring its next-generation reach stackers and heavy-lift solutions at Breakbulk Americas 2025.

Following the debut of the CLG2160H flagship forklift, LiuGong is showcasing why its growing lineup is a natural fit for ports, terminals and heavy cargo operators. With a proven record in steel yards, industrial logistics and oversized freight handling, LiuGong's equipment delivers rugged performance, operator-focused design and unmatched total cost of ownership, according to LiuGong.

"Ports demand uptime, power and versatility," said Larry Courtney, product manager of material handling of LiuGong North America. "Our reach stackers and heavy forklifts are designed for precisely that environment. Breakbulk gives us the chance to connect directly with operators and logistics leaders who share the same focus: moving more cargo, more efficiently, with equipment that won't quit."

Joining LiuGong at Booth #Q46 will be Texla Equipment and Ranger Lift Trucks, offering on-site expertise to help operators design custom solutions, explore financing options and request quotes.

"Breakbulk is about solving problems at scale, and LiuGong gives us the tools to do that," said Jarrod Bishop, principal of Texla Equipment. "We're excited to help east Texas, see how these machines can transform their cargo handling."

"Houston is built on the backbone of logistics," said Ronnie Ruffeno, owner of Ranger Lift Trucks. "Our customers need reliable machines that deliver day after day. LiuGong's port-focused lineup fits that demand perfectly."

Attendees can meet with Texla Equipment (serving east Texas and Louisiana), and Ranger Lift Trucks (serving Houston and surrounding areas) at the LiuGong booth throughout the show.

Breakbulk Americas provides LiuGong a platform to demonstrate how its port-focused machines from reach stackers to high-capacity forklifts to help operators reduce downtime, improve safety and maximize throughput in the most demanding global supply chain environments.

For more information, visit liugongna.com.

