Loadall Goes All Electric As Zero Emissions Take Center Stage

JCB expanded its E-TECH range of zero-emissions machines with the launch of its first ever electric Loadall telescopic handler model.

More than 43 years after the company pioneered the concept of telescopic handlers, JCB is introducing the 505-20E, a full electric version of the popular Loadall.

Designed to deliver the same performance as the conventional diesel-powered machine, the 505-20E offers a zero-emissions material handling solution for use in agriculture and commercial horticulture, as well as for landscaping, construction and industrial applications.

JCB Chief Innovation Officer Tim Burnhope said "JCB has taken a pioneering lead in the move to electric propulsion in construction, agricultural and industrial machinery, having successfully introduced the 19C-1E mini excavator and the 66-40E Teletruk to the market.

"As world market leader for telescopic handlers, the launch of the JCB 505-20E Loadall takes equipment electrification further into general construction, industrial and agricultural markets, offering a zero-emissions load handling solution with no compromise in performance or productivity. We are very excited about the prospects for this machine."

Key features of the new Loadall include:

Dual electric motors for drive and lift deliver increased efficiency

Brake regeneration boosts battery charge

Regenerative hydraulics increase efficiency

Full shift operation capability

Range of charging options, including on-board and off-board rapid charging

The 505-20E uses two electric motors, one for the driveline and the second to power the hydraulic system. The 23 hp (17kW) traction motor drives through a permanent four-wheel drive dropbox, to JCB drive/steer axles. The 30 hp (22kW) hydraulic system motor powers a fixed displacement gear pump, delivering a maximum 21 gal/min (80 Lpm) of flow.

Flow is proportional to joystick position and the lift end is controlled by an electro-hydraulic valve block, with hydraulic regeneration on boom lower and retract.

Extensive analysis of customer duty cycles, through JCB's LiveLink telematics system and on-site studies, tests and evaluation, has allowed JCB engineers to optimize the machine's battery to meet customer requirements. The 96V, Lithium-ion battery, is capable of providing full-shift operation.

The traction drive motor utilizes regenerative braking, instead of a traditional braking system, topping up the battery in the process. The hydraulic system also regenerates flow while lowering the boom, reducing the power requirement and extending operating hours. The brake regen function automatically turns off when the battery is fully charged.

The machine has a 240V, 16A on-board charger capable of recharging the battery in 8 to 10 hours. An optional JCB universal charger can be used for a rapid top-up during breaks, in as little as 60 minutes.

The 505-20E has been designed to meet the current and future needs of customers in a variety of industry sectors, providing zero-emissions operation for working inside barns, crop grading and storage sheds, greenhouses and polytunnels, while also complementing the growing use of battery-powered professional landscaping machinery used by golf courses and specialist contractors.

In addition, the new telehandler can draw on low-cost renewable energy on farms and other rural enterprises that generate their own "green" electricity.

A secondary benefit of electric operation is a significant reduction in noise levels, making the Loadall an attractive machine for operators behind the wheel, as well as for use in situations when working close to other people or animals, such as in vegetable and fruit storage centers, greenhouses or fields, according to the manufacturer.

The 505-20E delivers an in-cab noise level of just 66.7dB, while the external level is 92.2dB meaning the machine can travel quietly through a field without disturbing the animals. A white noise reversing alarm is available as an option, to warn workers of machine movement.

The full-size ROPS/FOPS cab is well laid out and designed for fatigue-free operation, with easily located controls. The machine will be offered as a cab or canopy.

Maximum lift capacity is unchanged from the diesel model as the 505-20E has the same 5,500 lbs. (2,500 kg) capability. External dimensions also remain the same with 12 ft. 1 in. (3.7 m) outside turn radius and overall height of 6 ft. 2 in. (1.89 m). The machine has been designed to deliver similar cycle times as the diesel telescopic, with no loss of performance. It can be used with forks, a range of buckets and many other JCB Loadall attachments.

