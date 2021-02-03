Mack Defense and Phillips & Temro Industries have partnered to offer engine heating systems for the U.S. Army M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks that significantly improve extreme cold weather startabililty and performance.

Mack Defense and Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI) have partnered to prepare the U.S. Army M917A3 heavy dump trucks (HDT) for harsh cold temperatures with an engine heating solution that allows the trucks to start and operate more efficiently and effectively in extreme cold weather.

"Mack Defense is proud to be part of this effort to give the M917A3 the ability to operate in extremely cold environments," said Kenneth Robinson, Mack Defense project engineer. "Together with PTI, we produced a solution for harsh cold weather starts that our U.S Army can rely on."

When activated, the PTI engine heating system circulates warm coolant throughout the engine to provide even heat distribution. Thermostatically controlled heat distribution ensures fast starts for critical applications needed by the U.S. Army. Warming the coolant also reduces fuel consumption, emissions and engine wear, all critical factors.

When equipped with the PTI system, the M917A3 HDT is designed to start in extreme temperatures as cold as minus 40F and provides optimized cold start performance.

"PTI's products come from a strong history of innovation stemming from work in some of the coldest climates on earth," said David Marohnic, heavy-duty heating systems engineer of Phillips & Temro Industries.

For more information, visit www.mackdefense.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories