The Mack Granite model is now available with the next generation of Bendix Wingman Fusion, improving safety for those on the road or traveling to a job site. Mack Trucks made the announcement during World of Concrete 2020, Feb. 4-7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Bendix Wingman Fusion is a camera- and radar-based driving assistance solution. Now in its second generation, Bendix Wingman Fusion offers Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) upgrades, as well as enhanced lane departure warnings.

"Mack Trucks remains at the industry forefront when it comes to offering technology that enhances the total cost of ownership for our customers," said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. "Offering Bendix Wingman Fusion on our Granite model is just another example of Mack raising the bar by offering safety technology to help our customers mitigate the potential for accidents."

The next generation of Bendix Wingman Fusion features improved following distance alerts with up to 3.5 seconds of warning before impact, and offers three levels of driver notification before the technology automatically applies the brakes using AEB. New detection feature upgrades also enable Wingman Fusion to reduce vehicle speed by up to 50 mph to help mitigate collisions.

The improved Bendix Wingman Fusion technology also offers the ability for the system to brake if it detects a slow or stopped vehicle in the adjacent lane when changing lanes. If the object is definitively identified as a vehicle, the system alerts the driver. If necessary, the system then applies brakes through AEB.

Bendix Wingman Fusion also offers windshield-mounted cameras to warn the driver should a truck begin drifting outside the lane or off the road. If multiple alerts are needed at the same time, enhanced Bendix Wingman Fusion organizes them in order of importance, delivering only the most crucial alert to the driver to minimize distraction. At speeds above 37 miles per hour, the system also alerts the driver when unintended lane departure occurs.

A driver-facing camera also is available to monitor driver behavior. Along with a forward-facing camera, this feature can capture data for event recordings. The forward-facing camera also can detect highway speed limit signs and warn the driver if the speed limit is exceeded.

The Mack Granite is offered with both the Mack MP7 and Mack MP8 engines, and comes standard with the Mack mDRIVE HD 13-speed automated manual transmission with one low-ratio creeper gear. A 14-speed mDRIVE HD with two low-ratio creeper gears also is available. The mDRIVE HD with creeper gears is a lower-weight option, weighing in at about 150 lbs. less than a conventional automatic transmission.

Mack Granite models come standard with Mack ClearTech One, a single-package Exhaust Aftertreatment System (EATS), which combines the diesel particulate filter (DPF), selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) into one unit. ClearTech One is up to 17 lbs. lighter than other systems and frees up much-needed frame rail space to increase flexibility for customers needing water tanks and chutes.

The next generation of Bendix wingman Fusion on the Granite is available for order.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

