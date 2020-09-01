--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Mack Highlights Features, Benefits of Mack MD Series for Customers During Virtual Event

Tue September 01, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks

The Mack MD Series began full production Sept. 1 at Mack's Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.
Mack Trucks recently hosted a virtual deep-dive session about the all new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks for more than 300 people, who represented more than 200 different municipalities and companies, as well as their Mack dealers.

The event highlighted key features of the MD Series exterior, such as sharp wheel cut for maneuverability and industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement, as well as interior features, including a standard air-ride driver's seat and an ergonomically designed dash.

The event was designed to increase product knowledge about the new Mack MD Series, but also to allow customers to more completely understand why the MD is best suited for their needs.

"With the addition of the Mack MD Series, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to 8 vehicles, enabling us to deliver the right truck for our customers' needs, whatever that may be" said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of North American sales of Mack Trucks. "Customer response has been outstanding, and we look forward to delivering on our Mack commitment to offering the best solution for each customer."

The session included important product information related to exterior and interior features and benefits, along with a Q&A session with Mack executives. The session was offered virtually and was filmed at Mack World Headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.

Customers represented municipalities, beverage, construction, sand and gravel and fire.

The Mack MD Series began full production Sept. 1 at Mack's Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET). Both the MD6 and MD7 models are available in 4x2 configurations.

These new medium-duty trucks will meet the needs of applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

The Mack MD6 and MD7 models were designed with the driver in mind. Both offer comfortable and ergonomic features to ensure a quiet ride, according to the manufacturer. The exterior of the medium-duty models was inspired by the Mack Anthem, Mack's highway model, matching its bold look and styling through the grille and hood design.

The Mack MD Series will be supported through Geotab Go offering access to Mack OneCall agents, available 24/7 at the Mack Uptime Center based in Greensboro, N.C.

The MD Series models feature a sharp wheel cut for optimal maneuverability in tough-to-navigate urban settings. The MD6 and MD7 models offer a BBC measurement of 103 in. and have a clear back of cab and top of frame rail to make it easy for body builder adaptations.

The Mack Body Builder Support Team and the Mack Body Builder Portal will support the Mack MD Series, offering customers, body builders and dealers the tools needed for a quick upfit process of truck bodies and equipment. Mack MD model information on the Body Builder Portal will be available beginning Sept. 1.

The Mack Body Builder Portal includes useful information, such as body builder manuals, wiring diagrams for electrical interfaces, Technical and Maintenance Council (TMC) recommended practices and information about diagnostic tools.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

