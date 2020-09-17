Mack LR Electric to Begin Production in 2021

Mack Trucks announced plans to commercialize the Mack LR Electric refuse model powered by a fully electric integrated Mack drivetrain. Orders for the Mack LR Electric will open in Q4 2020, with deliveries beginning in 2021.

Mack Trucks announced plans to commercialize the Mack LR Electric, its refuse model equipped with a fully electric integrated Mack drivetrain.

Orders for the Mack LR Electric will open in Q4 2020, with deliveries beginning in 2021.

"Mack's leadership in the refuse segment goes back more than a century, and we're pleased to build on that heritage today by announcing the commercialization of the LR Electric model," said Martin Weissburg, president, Mack Trucks. "This clean, quiet and powerful truck demonstrates the very best of Mack innovation and our people, and I couldn't be more proud to announce our plans to build it."

The production Mack LR Electric model will fulfill the needs of refuse customers, whether commercial or municipal, seeking a true zero-emissions truck that aligns with their own environmental goals and local emissions regulations. With its quiet operation, the LR Electric will meet the needs of customers working in an urban setting who are seeking to cut noise pollution and operate quietly at night, according to the manufacturer.

Introduced as a prototype in 2018, the LR Electric features Mack's fully integrated electric powertrain with twin electric motors and four NMC lithium-ion batteries providing vehicle propulsion, as well as power for all onboard accessories. A three-mode regenerative braking system takes into account the truck's increasing load and helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops refuse trucks make per day.

In a nod to its unique pedigree and fully electric driveline, LR Electric models will feature a copper Bulldog mounted on the front of each truck.

"The LR Electric is paving the way toward widespread acceptance of zero-emissions refuse trucks," Weissburg said. "As we begin delivering them to customers in the coming year, we remain committed to ensuring these trucks are built to meet the unique needs of the refuse industry."

Like other LR models, the LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from a number of manufacturers, allowing the customer to tailor the truck to their specific application. Customers will be able to choose from the same driver/passenger side driving configurations, seating choices and door options offered on the diesel-powered LR. In addition, minimal changes to the gauges and select switchgear were made, allowing Mack to carry over the ergonomic driver-designed LR cab.

To maximize customer uptime, the LR Electric will be monitored by Mack GuardDog Connect, a proactive telematics solution that monitors vehicle performance to help customers avoid unplanned downtime. LR Electric-focused service training and electrical safety curriculum also will be deployed to the Mack dealer network to ensure customers receive the level of support they've come to expect from Mack.

The Mack LR Electric will be manufactured at Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pa., where all heavy-duty Mack trucks built for North America are assembled.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.