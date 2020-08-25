--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Mack MD Series to be Supported by Body Builder Resources

Tue August 25, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks

The new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks will be supported by Mack’s extensive body builder resources, ensuring the same level of support as provided for its Class 8 vehicles.
Mack Trucks announced that the all-new Mack MD Series of medium-duty trucks will be supported by Mack's extensive body builder resources, ensuring the same level of support provided for its Class 8 vehicles.

The Mack Body Builder Support Team and the Mack Body Builder Portal offer customers, body builders and dealers the tools needed for a quick upfit process of truck bodies and equipment. Mack MD model information on the Body Builder Portal will be available beginning Sept. 1, timed for the start of full production of the all-new truck series at Mack's Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in the Roanoke Valley, Va.

"Mack is dedicated to meeting the specific needs of our customers, which often includes adjustments to ensure proper mounting and function of bodies," said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of North American sales.

"It's imperative that we have a good team and system in place to ensure efficiency. Our Body Builder Support Team and online portal offer a wealth of knowledge and information to help with quality truck body installation and operation."

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

These new products will meet the needs of medium-duty trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

The Mack Body Builder Portal includes useful information, such as body builder manuals, wiring diagrams for electrical interfaces, Technical and Maintenance Council (TMC) recommended practices and information about diagnostic tools.

Mack Body Builder support for the Mack MD Series is just the most recent example of innovations from Mack to broaden its already extensive support for customers and body builders. In 2015, Mack created its Body Builder Support Team, which includes a manager, focused on ensuring effective collaboration among body builders, dealers and customers during the truck ordering process.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



