Gunnar Brunius

Mack Trucks announced that effective Oct. 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack's Lehigh Valley Operations. The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, Pa., produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.

Brunius currently serves as vice president of the Volvo Trucks vehicle assembly plant in Tuve, Sweden, a position he has held since 2015. He has nearly 40 years of manufacturing, engineering and business experience at the Volvo Group, Saab Automotive AB and General Motors.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.