--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience Offers Customers Opportunity to Interact with Michael Waltrip, Rocko Williams

Thu September 17, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks announced the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience, live online sessions for customers and dealers about life in the NASCAR Cup Playoff Series.
Mack Trucks announced the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience, live online sessions for customers and dealers about life in the NASCAR Cup Playoff Series.



With the NASCAR Cup Playoff Series under way, Mack Trucks, the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," is offering its customers and dealers exclusive live online sessions through the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience for an up-close understanding of life in the playoffs.

Participants in the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience will interact with Michael Waltrip, two-time Daytona 500 champion and current analyst for FOX Sports NASCAR coverage, and Dion "Rocko" Williams, former NASCAR pit crew athlete and co-host of Motor Racing Network's Crew Call.

Kicking off Sept.18, the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience will run each week through early November during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Participants will hear Waltrip and Williams share stories from their own days competing for the Cup Championship, ask questions about the upcoming races and hear how life as commentators brings a new perspective to being at the track.

"Mack Trucks is excited to be able to share our passion for NASCAR through these live, virtual events," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "Giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy discussions with Michael Waltrip and Rocko Williams is one of many reasons why being part of the Mack family is unlike any other."

Waltrip will talk about life as a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner, as well as his personal experience with Mack Command Steer, the active steering system available on Mack Anthem models. As the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," Mack provides a fleet of the Mack Anthem 70-in. stand-up sleeper models that are custom-designed to haul critical race technology and equipment from race to race throughout the grueling NASCAR season.

Williams, a former inside linebacker for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., was a pit crew member with several drivers, including Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott, for 13 years. Now retired, he currently recruits athletes for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program. During the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience, Williams will speak about his career path, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted NASCAR races.

Mack Command Steer, available as an option, is a highly advanced active steering system, which adds an electric motor to the existing hydraulic steering to help reduce driver effort up to 85 percent and improve driver productivity and comfort. Mack Command Steer provides variable steering assist based on the driving situation.

Multiple sensors throughout the truck monitor road conditions, driver inputs and even environmental elements, and relay those observations more than 2,000 times per second. The system's electric motor then applies additional torque as needed to the steering, making it easier to keep the truck on the desired path.

The NASCAR Mack Anthem models are equipped with a 505-hp Mack MP8 engine and a Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Also standard is Mack GuardDog Connect, an uptime solutions service that proactively monitors the truck to help prevent unplanned downtime events.

Customers interested in attending the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience should contact their local Mack dealer.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Mack Mack Trucks NASCAR On-Road Trucks Sports & Entertainment