With the NASCAR Cup Playoff Series under way, Mack Trucks, the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," is offering its customers and dealers exclusive live online sessions through the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience for an up-close understanding of life in the playoffs.

Participants in the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience will interact with Michael Waltrip, two-time Daytona 500 champion and current analyst for FOX Sports NASCAR coverage, and Dion "Rocko" Williams, former NASCAR pit crew athlete and co-host of Motor Racing Network's Crew Call.

Kicking off Sept.18, the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience will run each week through early November during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Participants will hear Waltrip and Williams share stories from their own days competing for the Cup Championship, ask questions about the upcoming races and hear how life as commentators brings a new perspective to being at the track.

"Mack Trucks is excited to be able to share our passion for NASCAR through these live, virtual events," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "Giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy discussions with Michael Waltrip and Rocko Williams is one of many reasons why being part of the Mack family is unlike any other."

Waltrip will talk about life as a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and team owner, as well as his personal experience with Mack Command Steer, the active steering system available on Mack Anthem models. As the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," Mack provides a fleet of the Mack Anthem 70-in. stand-up sleeper models that are custom-designed to haul critical race technology and equipment from race to race throughout the grueling NASCAR season.

Williams, a former inside linebacker for Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., was a pit crew member with several drivers, including Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott, for 13 years. Now retired, he currently recruits athletes for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program. During the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience, Williams will speak about his career path, as well as how COVID-19 has impacted NASCAR races.

Mack Command Steer, available as an option, is a highly advanced active steering system, which adds an electric motor to the existing hydraulic steering to help reduce driver effort up to 85 percent and improve driver productivity and comfort. Mack Command Steer provides variable steering assist based on the driving situation.

Multiple sensors throughout the truck monitor road conditions, driver inputs and even environmental elements, and relay those observations more than 2,000 times per second. The system's electric motor then applies additional torque as needed to the steering, making it easier to keep the truck on the desired path.

The NASCAR Mack Anthem models are equipped with a 505-hp Mack MP8 engine and a Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Also standard is Mack GuardDog Connect, an uptime solutions service that proactively monitors the truck to help prevent unplanned downtime events.

Customers interested in attending the Mack NASCAR Virtual Experience should contact their local Mack dealer.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.