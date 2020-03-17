--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Mack Trucks Celebrates 120 Years of Drive Axle Expertise with Introduction of the S852 85,000-lb. Tandem Axles

Tue March 17, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


All Mack proprietary drive axles are built in the U.S. at Mack’s Hagerstown, Md., powertrain facility.
All Mack proprietary drive axles are built in the U.S. at Mack’s Hagerstown, Md., powertrain facility.

Mack Trucks introduced the Mack S852, an 85,000-lb. GAW (gross axle weight) rating of its proprietary tandem drive axles. The new rating comes as Mack celebrates 120 years of drive axle design, engineering and manufacturing this year and highlights its iconic Mack S-series axles and C-series axle carriers. The Mack S852 is available for order now.

"Mack has a long and rich history of engineering and manufacturing its own powertrain components, including drive axles, as it fits with our philosophy that components designed to work together, simply work better," said Roy Horton, Mack Trucks director of product strategy. "We welcome the new S852, which will broaden the applications our trucks are built to handle."

Customers in Mack's export markets expressed a strong interest in the new rating, where local applications require a heavier-duty axle. Customers in North America also will be able to spec the 85,000-lb. rated axle for specialized severe-duty or heavy-haul applications on Mack Granite models. For extreme loads at slow speeds, the S852 tandem drive axles have a creep rating of 105,000 lbs.

The new S852 pulls from a long history of Mack drive axle expertise. The very first Mack drive axles were found on the original Mack bus model built by the Mack Brothers Company in 1900 that transported sightseers through Prospect Park in Brooklyn. After operating in Prospect Park for eight years, the bus was converted into a truck and continued operating until 1923, accumulating more than one million miles.

A major advancement in Mack axle design occurred in 1920 with the introduction of double-reduction architecture. This design maximizes durability by reducing the speed from the drive shaft before transmitting torque to the axle shaft, as well as helping spread and balance loading over two gear sets.

Today's modern Mack proprietary drive axles also are engineered with a double-reduction design and include several design advantages implemented through continuous research and development efforts.

One such design advantage is the use of Durapoid bevel and helical gears. This design provides favorable gear tooth geometry that helps eliminate localized stress and loading on the gear tooth end, providing enhanced strength and longer gear life. Frictional losses also are reduced in this gear design, allowing Mack axles to deliver up to 1.5 percent improved fuel efficiency.

"Low-traction situations can be a challenge for truck drivers, seriously impacting their productivity," said Horton. "To help address that issue, we offer standard inter-axle and optional inter-wheel power dividers that automatically distribute torque between the slipping and non-slipping axle or wheel respectively. This elegant engineering solution is proven and reliable and requires no intervention from the driver."

Mack proprietary axles also feature a top-mounted carrier design that is not only less prone to main seal leaks, but also provides more than 2 in. of additional ground clearance. This gives customers improved maneuverability at construction sites and other off-highway applications.

An additional benefit of Mack's top-mounted carrier design is improved driveline angles between the drive axles. Instead of a three and a half to eight-degree angle, Mack's prop shaft angle is just one to two degrees. This maximizes universal joint life, allows for greater axle articulation and reduces vibrations for a smoother ride. It also reduces torque losses for improved efficiency.

All Mack proprietary drive axles are built in the United States at Mack's Hagerstown, Md., powertrain facility and are available on Mack Anthem, Pinnacle, Granite, TerraPro and LR models in a wide range of weight ratings. Mack axles also pair well with Mack's suspension options, including Mack Twin-Y, Mack mRIDE and the Mack Camelback for vocational applications.

For more information about Mack drive axles, including the new 85,000-lb. S852, visit www.macktrucks.com/.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Mack Mack Trucks New Products On-Road Trucks TRUCKS