Conway Beam Truck Group, a 70-year Mack Trucks dealer, recently invested $16.2 million to open a new dealership near Buffalo in West Seneca, N.Y.

Conway Beam Truck Group, a 70-year Mack Trucks dealer, recently invested $16.2 million to open a new dealership near Buffalo in West Seneca, N.Y.

Built from the ground up, the new 75,000 sq.-ft. facility features 51 service bays, including three dedicated CNG bays, separate washing bay and an overhead crane. Resting on 25 acres off Interstate-90 and State Route 400, the site at 1500 North America Drive offers easy access and numerous customer amenities.

"Conway Beam Truck Group's new state-of-the-art dealership is a testament to its 70-year commitment to Mack Trucks and its customers," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. "Mack is pleased that Conway Beam invested to build this facility, which expands their offerings, as well as improves its working environment for employees."

Conway Beam built the new dealership after leasing a smaller Buffalo facility beginning in 2017. Ground was broken on the new construction in March 2019, which recently opened in 2020.

Conway Beam's new dealership has a 233 percent larger shop floor space, a 120 percent larger parts area and a 62 percent larger sales floor. Approximately $1 million in parts inventory is available at the location.

"Our new facility enables us to continue providing the trucking and transportation industry with superior equipment and services," said Chelsea Conway, CEO of Conway Beam Truck Group and fourth generation owner. "We are excited to provide greater support to our customers, employees, the Buffalo community and Mack Trucks."

The new facility offers a covered service canopy for easy and comfortable customer check-in, and a driver's lounge with reclining theater seats, television, work station, refrigerator, microwave and customer bathroom and shower. The large well-lit parking lot offers plenty of short- and long-term parking.

The shop floor is heated and offers plenty of natural light to increase employee comfort and productivity, and 18 technicians, eight of which are master technicians, are available to service vehicles. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Formerly Beam Mack Sales and Service, the company was founded in 1950 by Fred Beam, a former general manager of Mack Trucks, and his son-in-law Elmer Conway. The two opened its first location in 1951 in Rochester, N.Y., at the former factory branch of Mack Trucks.

In 2020, Beam Mack Sales and Service rebranded to become Conway Beam Truck Group. The dealer group also operates locations in East Syracuse, Horseheads, Watertown and West Seneca, N.Y.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.